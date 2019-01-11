Bored PGA Tour caddie checks in with his boss who isn't playing due to wife's pregnancy, remains bored

The majority of golfers on the PGA Tour are starting their work year at this week's Sony Open . But at least one player didn't make the trip to Hawaii to be with his pregnant wife. And it seems like the situation has left his caddie longing for the Aloha State.

Austin Cook and his wife Crys are expecting a daughter in the near future, which has put Austin's PGA Tour season on hold. And on Friday, Cook's caddie, Kip Henley, decided to check in with his boss on Twitter:

To which Cook replied to his stir-crazy looper:

The cookie emojis, of course, refer to Cook's nickname, "Cookie." Which has been passed on to Baby Cookie or Baby Cookie Dough:

How cute.

But all this "cookin" has led to an extended break for Cook—and a lot of extra downtime for Henley, who seems to spend most of it on Twitter. Don't worry, Kip. Once Baby Cookie is born, Daddy Cookie is going to want to play a lot . Kids are expensive.

