This dark version of the Masters theme song will make you even sadder about next week

Golf fans didn't need another reminder that the 2020 Masters has been postponed . In fact, it's possible many would have forgotten about it next week when the tournament was to be played because being stuck at home has made keeping track of the days difficult. Heck, I only know we're into a new month because of all the March 1/April 1 memes floating around. Seriously, everyone—and I mean everyone —thanks for those. Let's do another round on May 1.

That being said, one composer's dark twist on the Masters Theme song is bound to bum people out all over again. That's because John Houston has taken Dave Loggins' classic "Augusta" and put it in a minor key, which is music-speak for made it sound sad. Have a listen. If you can stomach it.

Nice job, John, but c'mon, man! We need uplifting tunes now more than ever! Like the normal version of the Masters theme song. Or even better, the old U.S. Open theme song, Yanni's iconic "In Celebration of Man ," which NBC uses for the British Open now. Hit it!

Ah, that's better.

Although . . . now that has me thinking about the U.S. Open being in jeopardy and Golf Digest's report that the 2020 British Open has already been canceled. Not postponed. Canceled . Never mind. Give me the sad music, turn down the lights, and wake me up when there's some good news.

