Trending
Viral Videos

This Anthony Kim song parody is so good it might actually bring him back

By
2 hours ago
Ian Walton

For golf fans, Anthony Kim is gone, but not forgotten. Gone from professional golf, that is. We know he's still alive because he pops up from time to time in a pet store or even on a golf course. Sadly, it's been nearly eight years since Kim last teed it up in a PGA Tour event. But if anything could bring him back (he's still only 34!), maybe it's this song.

RELATED: Anthony Kim spotted. . . on a golf course!

A couple weeks ago we shared Sam Harrop's musical parody in which he took a classic REO Speedwagon song and wondered when Tony Finau will win again. It was so well done that even Tony got a kick out of it. And now, Sam has turned his attention to the MIA AK with a fantastic followup effort to Take That's "Back For Good." Enjoy:

So catchy. So moving. And yet, so funny. Again, it's tough to single out one line, but this part was outstanding:

"So what club are you in? Has Robert Allenby been? He won't remember so just come back, you know you should."

Hope you're listening, AK.

RELATED: A look back at Anthony Kim's record Masters performance

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Due Diligence

The NFL Combine is that magical time of year when even the Raiders know about your 37 parking...

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

This Anthony Kim song parody is so good it might actually bring him back

2 hours ago
In Demand

You won't believe how many days a year Rickie Fowler spends shooting commercials (or maybe you...

6 hours ago
Data Overages

These are the world's most Instagrammed golf courses (because if you didn't 'gram it, you play...

7 hours ago
The Big Fella

Auburn's Marlon Davidson should be the No. 1 overall pick based off this quote alone

7 hours ago
Fails

College basketball announcer celebrates way too early as teams trade incredible last-second...

8 hours ago
No Respect

PGA Tour pro keeps getting daggered by local news outlets in Florida

9 hours ago
Everyone Remain Calm

Edwin Diaz had a rough spring training outing and Mets fans are totally taking it in stride

February 26, 2020
Baseball Reference

Cover your ears, Orioles fans, this autistic teen can recite the score of every Yankees game...

February 26, 2020
Gamechanger

Inverting the NBA's proud tradition of jumping over fools, Kyle Lowry decides to go under them...

February 26, 2020
Viral Videos

LeBron James drops 40 against Zion Williamson, sparks debate by eating candy on the bench

February 26, 2020
What goes up...

Feast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flopped

February 25, 2020
Ummm, OK

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy's reason for wearing a Star of David necklace is interesting, to say...

February 25, 2020
The Grind

Patrick Reed's Twitter blocking rampage, a Tiger Woods scare, and the most embarrassing golf...

February 25, 2020
Mad Max

Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine

February 25, 2020
110% Commitment

Dedication is calling local radio to complain about UK basketball's seeding 10 minutes after...

February 25, 2020
Tasty Treats

Tiger Woods might bring back an extremely popular dessert for the Masters Champions Dinner

February 25, 2020
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

February 24, 2020
Related
The LoopThe NFL Combine is that magical time of year when e…
Golf News & ToursA slumping Zach Johnson starts strong at PGA Nation…
The LoopThis Anthony Kim song parody is so good it might ac…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved