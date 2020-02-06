Trending
Even Tony Finau would have to laugh at this song parody making fun of his lack of wins

Tony Finau couldn't hang onto a two-shot lead with two holes to play at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday. But at least his latest close call has led to a fantastic song parody by one golf fan.

Finau's playoff defeat to Webb Simpson at TPC Scottsdale kept the 30-year-old stuck on one career victory that came at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, an opposite-field event. Considering Finau's multiple Team USA appearances and his five top 10s in the past eight major championships, his win total—or lack of one—is one of golf's biggest mysteries. Cue Sam Harrop, who took REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling" and replaced the words with Finau-related lyrics. Check it out:

Well done, Sam. Even Tony would have to laugh at that. We think.

"No offense, even Charles Howell has won since then"? LOL. Or how about, "But it's wins we'll all remember in the end, Rocco Mediate's got 10"? C'mon, that's good stuff!

Last year, I also took the bold/stupid leap of making a song parody, wrestling with whether to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters to the tune of "Chances" by Five For Fighting. Unfortunately, I can't play piano like John Ondrasik—or Sam—but here it is:

And you know what? I did wind up putting a few bucks on Tiger that week, and by golly, he wound up winning to end a nearly 11-year drought in majors. So on the bright side, Tony, maybe this is a good omen for the next time you tee it up.

