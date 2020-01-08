Trending
Football Guys

This treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what the internet was invented for

By
2 hours ago
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma
Carmen Mandato

Ed Orgeron is a gift. He's baby Jesus crossed with AirPods. He's the miracle of electricity mixed with a new Lexus. He's everything football fans could ever ask for. It's taken college football a while to realize this, with Orgeron climbing coaching trees since the early 90s. But now that they've discovered their messiah, there's no turning back. From schilling Hummers to waging a holy war on closed captioning, everything Coach O does turns to gold, and come this time next week, the LSU ball coach may well have gone platinum. No, we're not talking about the looming prospect of a first National Championship. We're talking about what will happen when the internet gets their hands on this vault of incredible Coach O stories published by ESPN's David Hale on Wednesday morning. Beating Clemson makes you a legend. This stuff? This stuff makes you a god.

Here are some of our favorite highlights from the piece, which you should most definitely spend your lunch break with:

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU offensive lineman, on Coach O's pre-game pep-rallies:

"Coach O comes in to try to get us fired up. He's carrying two Red Bulls. He rips his shirt off and shotguns both Red Bulls. Everybody was fired up after that."

Tommy Tuberville on vacationing with Coach O as young, eligible bachelors . . .

"We'd be at dinner in some restaurant in Key West, and he'd get down in a three-point stance to explain some technique. In hotel rooms in Costa Rica, he's going all-out."

. . . and Coach O's defensive line coaching methods:

Orgeron would often line up against his own D-linemen -- Russell Maryland, Warren Sapp, The Rock — and run drills without any pads or protection. He'd come away bruised and bloodied.

RELATED: This Coach O story from his time at Tennessee with Lane Kiffin is the most Coach O story ever

Kyle Fetterly, Syracuse equipment manager, on Coach O's fitness philosophy:

Orgeron was always the first guy in, full of energy, and he'd work out on the field just before practice -- sit-ups, push-ups, chin-ups, squat thrusts. One day, one of [Fetterly's] assistants stopped him.

"Coach, you're in good shape. Why do you do all this?" he asked.

"Son," he said, "the day I can't whoop a man's ass is the day I don't get out of bed."

Austin Deculus, LSU offensive lineman, on Coach O's appetite:

Deculus and his dad shot a buffalo and had the meat shipped to them in Louisiana. They had enough for nearly a year's worth of food -- steak cuts, sausage, pretty much anything. But for Orgeron's visit, Deculus whipped up some bison chili.

"Coach O had five bowls," he said.

They go on and on like that—including anecdotes about how Tuberville and Orgeron used to pack their lips with coffee grounds to stay caffeinated during Miami practices and the time Orgeron interrupted a LSU homework sesh for a 20-pound crawfish boil—for miles. So strap in, buckle up, and set the controls for the heart of the bayou. The Coach O joyride has only just begun and we can't wait to see what sort of crazy sh*t he does next.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Football Guys

This treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what the internet was invented for

2 hours ago
Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Good

Larry David deserves his own New York Sports radio show after spitting out these fire takes on...

3 hours ago
Hidden Talents

World Long Drive champ Kyle Berkshire is also a world-class trick shot artist

3 hours ago
Well Played

Jeopardy GOAT gets off to incredible start; here's everything (format, times, SPOILERS), you...

4 hours ago
Serenity Now, Insanity Later

It's only January and we've already seen the best tennis tantrum of 2020

a day ago
Zen Masters

Andre Iguodala says all he needs is a one-bedroom apartment and his clubs, has this life thing...

January 7, 2020
The Grind

Justin Thomas passes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed's enemies list grows, and Pat Perez’s $8,000...

January 7, 2020
Let's Get Nuts

These XFL rule changes—including a double forward pass—sound pretty lit

January 7, 2020
Road Trip

Gardner Minshew bought an RV

January 7, 2020
Lists

What is the dumbest athletic achievement you are proud of?

January 6, 2020
House of Horrors

Mike McCarthy survived a sleepover at Jerry Jones' house before being hired as the new Cowboys...

January 6, 2020
Stone Cold

Kendrick Perkins' 8-year-old son is already better at basketball than you

January 6, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Should Tom Brady retire? Pros and cons from a hater's perspective

January 6, 2020
Captain Kirk

Kirk Cousins has three words for you, and you'll NEVER guess what they are (just kidding)

January 5, 2020
Clothes Calls

Justin Thomas questions his choice of white pants when he wrecks them with mud during Friday's...

January 3, 2020
Only The Browns

This clip of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchens "an idiot" is literally too good to be...

January 3, 2020
Fired Up!

Give this NFL analyst all the Emmys for his amazing "Wolf of Wall Street" speech in defense of...

January 3, 2020
The Pefect Storm

Nashville meteorologist warns of "Super Titan Storm" set to hit New England on Wild Card...

January 3, 2020
Related
The LoopThis treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what t…
Golf News & Tours2020 Sony Open picks and expert predictions: The da…
The LoopLarry David deserves his own New York Sports radio …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved