Trending
So You're Telling Me There's a Chance

This supercut of every NFL team's best walk-off win will remind you to never, ever turn off the TV

By
2 hours ago
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Joel Auerbach

The dust is finally beginning to settle on the Miami Miracle, a crap-tacular hook-and-lateral-cum-hail-mary walk-off that left Dolphins fans in various states of total collapse and the rest of the league basking in the balmy glow glow of a rare, albeit cherished, Patriots loss. As any Fins Fanatic would be all too happy to tell you, it was not only the greatest moment in the 34 years since the franchise last sniffed the Super Bowl, but also their greatest walk-off win period. So how does it stack up to the rest of league's most infamous—and unlikely—triumphs? Well, the NFL's social-media crack squad set out to answer that very question this week, putting together a compilation of each and every team's greatest walk-off win. Cue the goosebumps. This is about to get nuts:

RELATED: Even Jack Nicklaus couldn't believe the "Miami Miracle"

From "The Catch" to "The Immaculate Reception" to the OG hail mary, there are some serious doozies in there—including the Minneapolis and Meadowlands iterations of the now universally accepted "Miracle" nomenclature. But don't worry, there still plenty of deep tracks in here for you to sink your teeth into, like Matt Stafford's fake-spike sneak and David Garrard's Gus Johnson-scored bat-down bomb. Hell, there's even a DOUBLE OVERTIME strike and a Tim Couch hail mary. Bet you don't remember those.

Some of these are fudged a little, of course. Not all are true walk-offs or even all that entertaining (a one-yard Warrick Dunn rushing TD with 50 seconds left on the clock doesn't really move the needle in the post-Kenyan Drake world), but this is still one of the best trips down NFL memory lane you will ever see. And let's be honest, we could all use the occasional reminder that in the NFL, it's never truly over...especially if Gronk is playing safety.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Shaken, Not Stirred

Researchers with nothing better to do determine James Bond is a raging alcoholic

17 minutes ago
So You're Telling Me There's a Chance

This supercut of every NFL team's best walk-off win will remind you to never, ever turn off TV

2 hours ago
Apollo 30

NASA invites moon-landing truther Steph Curry to tour their Lunar Labs

4 hours ago
Bozos

Golf club thief dubbed the "Doof of Hazzard" caught thanks to funny video posted by police

5 hours ago
Below The Belt

Blues defenseman scores goal off ref's groin, but it gets disallowed because the Blues can't a...

6 hours ago
Happier Holidays

The best booze gifts to give (and get) this holiday season

a day ago
The Grind

Ian Poulter trolls Team USA, Beef gets engaged, Dan Marino's trick shots & an incredible golf...

December 11, 2018
Title Town

Atlanta United celebrated the MLS Cup in the most Atlanta (and NSFW) way imaginable

December 11, 2018
WTF

LeBron finds a way to randomly dagger Knicks fans after last game against Dwyane Wade

December 11, 2018
Bad Optics

St. Louis Blues teammates fight during practice, team has reached peak dysfunction

December 10, 2018
Decisions

Should You Take A Golf Trip This Year?

December 10, 2018
Slumps

Devils goalie Cory Schneider in danger of going full-calendar year without a regular season...

December 10, 2018
Daggers

Dallas and Philly pull off the impossible again and the rest of the worst bad beats of the...

December 10, 2018
Fins Up

Even Jack Nicklaus couldn't believe the "Miami Miracle"

December 10, 2018
Hidden Blessings

Plane makes emergency landing on golf course, golfers can thank frost delay for still being...

December 10, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Luka Doncic is Slovenian, but he owns the state of Texas now

December 10, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: BREAKING -- Mark Sanchez still stinks

December 9, 2018
Defying Physics

Patrick Mahomes not only tried a no-look pass, but pulled it off perfectly. Put him in the HOF...

December 9, 2018
Related
The LoopScience says Patriots fans are the least dateable N…
The LoopThe NFL Draft hats are the worst part of the NFL Dr…
The LoopHouston Astros win on improbable 5-foot walk-off hi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection