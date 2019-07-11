This shot from Justin Thomas sounds more like a heat-seeking missile than a 3-wood

Trending
Justin Thomas is one of nine Americans who made the trip to Scotland this week for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, and so far, it looks like a wise decision. He opened with a four-under 67 on Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, his second-lowest round since returning from a wrist injury at the Memorial Tournament. As it stands, he's three off the current lead.

RELATED: Watch Justin Thomas hit an absolutely hideous shank—and still save par

The highlight of the day for Thomas came with a club he's produced quite a few highlights with over the years—his trusty 3 wood. Though it's not the result of the shot or the score he made on whichever hole it was (hard to tell given the fact the video cuts that part off in the left corner). It's the sound and flight of the shot that caught our eye and ear, because it sounds and looks more like a heat-seeking missile than it does a laced 3 wood. Have a watch and make sure to blast the volume:

Loading

View on Instagram

That is pure, unadulterated golf porn right there. Feel free to have a moment to yourself.

Luckily for Thomas, and the viewers, the weather appears to be a LOT better than it was when he channeled his inner MAJ on Tuesday, which made this shot all the more picturesque. Also, what's up with the European Tour's sound quality being so freaking good? Remember that shot Alexander Levy hit back in February at the Saudi International? Talk about PIERCING:

The Euro Tour just does it better, right down to the sound quality of shots.

RELATED: That time Justin Thomas murdered a Pro Tracer machine

