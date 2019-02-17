Watch Justin Thomas hit an absolutely hideous shank—and still save par

We didn't need another reminder of how quickly golf can turn on a player, but we got one Sunday morning at Riviera. Justin Thomas , seemingly in complete control of his game during the third round of the Genesis Open , took dead aim at another flag from the ninth fairway. . . and. . . hit one of the most hideous shanks you'll ever see.

Thomas' immediate reaction, blurting out, "Haven't done that in awhile," was perfect. But what he did moments later was even more impressive. Playing his third shot from the 10th fairway, JT stuck one inside of four feet an converted a crazy par. Check it out:

And here's how the wild sequence looked like on Shot Tracker:

Thomas birdied his next two holes to widen his lead as the field tries to play catch-up with the schedule after Thursday's heavy rains. But catching up with Thomas on the leader board—especially if he's doing stuff like this—is going to be a much tougher task.

