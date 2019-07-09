Justin Thomas goes full Miguel Angel Jimenez in preparation for the Scottish Open

Trending
After missing a decent chunk of time due to a wrist injury following the Masters, Justin Thomas didn't exactly ease back into things, instead playing four straight weeks beginning with the Memorial Tournament. While he's yet to finish top 10, he did manage a T-20 at the RBC Canadian Open and a T-36 at the Travelers, a clear sign he's closer to being his 100-percent self.

RELATED: Justin Thomas hits absolutely hideous shank, still saves par

Thomas is hoping to get back to his major-winning ways at the Open Championship, which will take place next week at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. To prepare for the venerable links, which has hosted only one previous Open in 1951, Thomas chose to go overseas this week to play in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. On Tuesday, the 2017 PGA champion posted a video from his practice round, and judging by the shot he attempted, his wrist must be back at full health:

Loading

View on Instagram

Very dangerous shot to play coming off a wrist injury, but I think JT knows what he's doing. Shades of Miguel Angel Jimenez, only with a much better lie and not nearly as much on the line:

One of the all-time great shots. Thomas' was pretty decent too...

So far, Thomas appears to be getting the full links experience. Hitting off walls, spitting rain and cold. Looks like more of the same on Thursday and Friday there, and, as of now, the forecast for next week at Portrush calls for the exact same literally every day. Thomas and the rest of the crew at the Scottish Open should be adequately prepared.

RELATED: Justin Thomas lost his mind on Twitter while Alabama was getting drilled in the National Championship game

