This perfect World Indoor Bowls shot is the most electrifying non-darts sports highlight in British history

No one knows how to create electricity over obscure sports quite like the Brits. We, at the Loop, have tried to dive into this brilliant world time and time again. There was this cocky darts celebration , which had the panache and flair of Odell Beckham Jr. after a TD grab mixed with Draymond Green's chutzpah. Or there was this electric darts call of a "stunning moment" that sees a crowd erupt in rapturous glee.

Well, now we have a new challenger to the darts adoration, which comes to us from the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Although we're still figuring out all of the logistics and intricacies here for how bowls works, there's no doubt that this is an excellent sport and one that we need to start playing around the office.

RELATED: Fry your brain with these Jenga golf trick shots

It has the majesty of the best British sports, the calm demeanors of the Jeopardy GOAT competition and the spirit of a March Madness upset. How exactly Nick Brett made this once-in-a-lifetime shot against Scotland, we're not sure. His partner, Greg Harlow, gave him the right directions, but still...

The angles. The speed. The spin. He only had "six inches between the two bowls." British sports at its best.

It all adds up to a miraculous moment, which is only exacerbated by the emotion of the crowd and announcers.

The duo went on to win the Open Pairs title at the Just World Indoor Bowls Championships 2020 and was promptly given a trophy that is essentially just a large blue cup.

We can only assume that these regal chalices will be used down at the local pub to celebrate what we feel comfortable saying is the greatest shot in human history full stop. Cheers, gents!