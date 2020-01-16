Fry your brain with 8 straight minutes of Jenga golf trick shots

If you're not familiar with the oeuvre of Josh Kelley—better known by his Instagram alias @holeinonetrickshots—you should be. He's the Quentin Tarantino of golf trick shots. He's one of The Loop's personal favorites and has taken home the trick-shot-of-the-year hardware to prove it. But for his latest full-length feature, Kelley has turned to more ambitious fare than usual, dedicating eight-hole minutes to the most challenging trick shot sub-genre of them all:

Jenga.

RELATED: Watch Pat McAfee's dad pull off Easter miracle Jenga move

You might remember Jenga, albeit fuzzily, from your college bar days, teetering precariously next to Trivial Pursuit and a table full of $1 Long Island Iced Teas. But Kelley has breathed new life into the vertical game of chicken, using an array of ricochets, skips, and stingers to knock the all-important block from the tower of equally important blocks. His first-ever Jenga trick shot—which we're embedding below in case you've somehow lived your life without it to this point—might still be his most impressive, but that pond skimmer definitely qualifies for 1A/1B status.

We're not sure how much farther Kelley can push Jenga category after this exhibition, but if he's looking for some fresh source material, may we humbly suggest Chutes and Ladders?