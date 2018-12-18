Will golf trick shots ever get old? As long as the artists who have mastered them continue to try and outdo each other with their creativity, probably not. After 2017, a year that included a little bit of everything , 2018 had a tough act to follow, but it did so and then some. Of course, legends of the game like Josh Kelley and Tania Tare provided a ton of incredible feats, but they had plenty of competition, including some from a legendary NFL quarterback, Tiger "Hood" and a construction worker. Without further ado, here's our favorite golf trick shots of 2018.

RELATED: The year in PGA Tour WAGS

JOSH KELLEY DIVISION

It's only fair we start with Kelley, who deserves an entire list to himself, starting with this sick stinger with the ball teed up the same height as his waist:

Loading View on Instagram

Not to be outdone by the driver flop:

Loading View on Instagram

Or the mid-air stinger:

Loading View on Instagram

Or the driver-flip-catch-behind-the-back-and-connect shot:

Loading View on Instagram

He also produced the best sequel to any film in a long time when he chipped in with his baby in one hand again :

Loading View on Instagram

And lastly, maybe his most impressive trick shot of the year. The Jenga shot:

Loading View on Instagram

TANIA TARE DIVISION

Last year, Tania Tare was hitting drivers while snowboard and jumping into a pool. This year's highlights included this double driver gem:

Loading View on Instagram

And this one in which she used both her back and her foot:

Loading View on Instagram

And the one where she narrowly avoids making contact with the wedge on the way down, which might be more impressive than the actual shot:

Loading View on Instagram

Here she is doing her best Phil Mickelson impression:

Loading View on Instagram

And making an NFL kicker look like an athlete:

UNNECESSARILY DANGEROUS DIVISION

We begin this section with Kelley. I don't care how good he is, I'm not putting my hand on that dartboard. Good for his friend for having the guts to do so:

Loading View on Instagram

Here's the "best trick shot that probably should have ended in tears" shot of the year:

Loading View on Instagram

Then there's the guy who had a TON of confidence in himself, or hates his truck... or it's not his truck:

Loading View on Instagram

All I think about when I watch this one is how he avoided rolling an ankle:

Loading View on Instagram

And then there's this dude who avoided dying. How about NOPE!

Loading View on Instagram

But the most dangerous of all? This girl, who not only survived but striped one down the middle in the plot twist of the year:

Loading View on Instagram

TOUR PRO DIVISION

Bubba's putt in the Masters par-3 contest leads us out:

What we're dying to know is, did he say "you're welcome" after? Nah just kidding.

The classic Phil flop:

Loading View on Instagram

The Andy Sullivan backyard flop:

Loading View on Instagram

LEGENDARY QB'S NOT-THAT-IMPRESSIVE SHOT DIVISION

Because it's Dan Marino, this was awesome despite it being pretty run-of-the-mill:

Loading View on Instagram

The retirement beer gut and gigantic wad of dip in his mouth are the real stars of this video.

THE BEST OF THE REST DIVISION

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

RELATED: The best, dumbest and most nauseating golf Twitter spats of 2018