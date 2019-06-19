Trending
Hello Darkness My Old Friend

This photo just made Georgian center Goga Bitadze everyone's favorite NBA Draft prospect

By
2 hours ago

Since November, the 2019 NBA Draft has been about one man and one man only: Zion Williamson. The most impressive physical specimen to hit basketball since would-be Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis (alas), you simply can't talk about what the NBA will look like come October without first discussing Zion's ridiculous dunks and toothy grins. But the extent to which Zion has dominated media proceedings ahead of Thursday's draft didn't become fully clear until this hilarious and heartbreaking photo of Georgian center Goga Bitadze—who drew the short straw of having to sit next to Zion at Media Day on Wednesday—hit the internet, sending basketball Twitter into its usual state of histrionics and hyperbole.

In a flash, Goga became the latest graduate of the "Hello darkness, my old friend" school of hard knocks and the collective basketball world's little brother—a plucky underdog to pull for and, if necessary, pat on the back. The Airbud to Zion's Monstars, if you'll excuse the jumbled '90s kid analogies. As the already iconic image made the rounds, Twitter quickly became a single voice chanting a single mantra: Go Goga.

This isn't exactly Hoosiers, though. Goga is a 6', 11" center with the ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. He's still 19 and is rumored to be in play for both the Spurs at 19 and the Celtics at 20, which, last time we checked, are two pretty good franchises to get in on the ground floor with. So despite Zion hogging every breathalyzer mic and iPhone input in Brooklyn this week, don't feel too bad for the poor old puppy dog named Goga. The ceiling, as Michael Jordan once said, might be the roof for him yet.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Been There

Mia Hamm shared the most relatable golf moment ever

an hour ago
Hello Darkness My Old Friend

This photo just made Georgian center Goga Bitadze everyone's favorite NBA Draft prospect

2 hours ago
364 Days Until Hockey Tryouts

Real-life human reenacts 'Happy Gilmore' "gotta toughen up" scene at real-life batting cage

5 hours ago
Memory Lane

LeBron James' "The Block" turns 3, and it's as spectacular as ever

6 hours ago
Fight Club

Another beautiful summer week, another vicious parent brawl at a youth baseball game

7 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shares his first "Phireside with Phil" video and please, God, let there be more...

8 hours ago
Viral Videos

This compilation of Gary Woodland high school basketball highlights set to the "Rudy" theme is...

8 hours ago
Mini-Golf Masters

Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle—America's new golf broadcast dream team—sound off on the making...

June 18, 2019
Please, No.

Basketball season is over which means it's officially "LeBron or Jordan?" season on First Take...

June 18, 2019
The Grind

Gary Woodland’s sweet call, Tiger Woods’ funny Father’s Day video, and the kiss(?) that cost...

June 18, 2019
Thanks for the hit

Matt Carpenter gave the biggest middle finger to the shift the Miami Marlins put on him on...

June 18, 2019
Straight Cash Homie

Gary Woodland's craziest golf bet: The U.S. Open champ on playing for serious cash at Pebble...

June 18, 2019
Wow

There's nothing like winning your state championship on a triple play

June 17, 2019
Oh No!

Watch Auburn inexplicably throw away ANOTHER game, this time in the College World Series

June 17, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Beanballs are stupid and pointlessly violent, and should be outlawed

June 17, 2019
U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media hater hard after Woodland's U.S. Open win

June 17, 2019
Two-sport Athletes

U.S. Open 2019: Kirk Hinrich ended Gary Woodland's basketball career, according to Gary...

June 16, 2019
Reunited

U.S. Open 2019: Here's the heartwarming moment Amy Bockerstette, the star of the viral video...

June 16, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTravelers Championship's strategy of giving young g…
The LoopMia Hamm shared the most relatable golf moment ever…
Best In GolfThe best golf camo gear designed for every type of …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection