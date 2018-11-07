This PGA Tour pro is much more chill about an airline losing his golf clubs than you would be

Trending
From time to time, PGA Tour pros put airlines on blast for losing misplacing their golf bags. It's understandable considering these guys' jobs are on the line — just this July, Graeme McDowell missed a British Open qualifier as a result — and these rants are perhaps the closest us weekend hackers will ever truly know what it's like to be one of them. But this week, Wesley Bryan was the latest victim of a careless air carrier and he gave a totally different reaction.

Instead of complaining, Bryan thanked the unnamed airline and treated himself to a spa day:

Well played, Wes. Of course, it helps when you're staying at a resort in Mexico on a perfect day, but still, that's a pretty chill response by the winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage.

Bryan is in Playa del Carmen for this week's Mayakoba Golf Classic. If he ever gets his golf clubs, that is. If not, you can probably find him by the pool.

PODCAST: Wesley Bryan on making Jim Nantz cringe & his favorite chain restaurants

