This James Harden impersonator sneaker-squeaking his way around Target is a barrel of laughs

4 hours ago

A prank video that includes an impression of a famous person. That sentence right there is the stuff of my internet nightmares. Your pranks stink. We all know they are staged and awful. Your impressions? Only a select few can truly do them right (see here and here for examples). Combine a prank AND and impression? I am OUT.

RELATED: NBA wastes no time weighs in on James Harden's new "controversial" move

Except in the case of the guy who impersonated James Harden inside of a Target, producing one of the funnier videos you'll ever see. Watch as this guy sneaker-squeaks his way through the aisles, scaring the ever-living crap out of a few folks. Oh, and wait until the end for the party-pooper of the century:

Top stuff here. The sneaker squeaks just do it for me. Let's take a look at our favorite moments.

After a near heart attack, this lady ended up having the best reaction. "That was funny!" Indeed it was.

Three IDENTICAL "scared the sh*t outta me"'s. Poor guy at the end had to bend over and catch his breath after his life flashed before his eyes. I always say nothing is scarier than a rogue James Harden impersonator terrorizing a Target.

"The hell is that?" That'd be another human, my guy.

This guy I actually feel bad for. Poor dad is having one of those "I just had to get the kid out of the house" days and he's just trying to let his child exert some energy by rolling on the Target floor while he scrolls away on his phone. The absolute last thing he needed in his life at this moment was discount James Harden crossing him up.

Aaaaaand the fun is over. You're going to kick him out? Really? When? After you explain you "could" kick him out and then back down and fold like James Harden in a Game 7 (FULL CIRCLE!!)? Get OUT of here you squid.

RELATED: James Harden is so used to traveling that he can't even admit this blatant travel was a travel

