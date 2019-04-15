This is what the world was like when Tiger Woods last won the Masters in 2005

If the back nine at Augusta National on Sunday (re) taught us anything, it's that this is Tiger Woods' world, we're just living in it. With an 14-year chasm between green jackets, however, it's safe to say said world has changed a lot since the Tiger last waltzed into Butler Cabin a Masters champion. How much exactly? Well, let's take a stroll down
Magnolia Memory Lane, all the way back to 2005 where trucker hats dotted the standard-definition landscape, the president was still a reality TV star, and the man they call Big Cat just notched number nine into the old black belt. Perhaps then—with a little help from Brangelina, of course—we can finally put number 15 in perspective.
In 2005...
Michael Scott looked like this
SportsCenter looked like this
This was the Toyota Camry
The Washington Nationals were just beginning their first season in D.C.
Dubya still had four more years
50 Cent's "Candy Shop" was the number-one song in America
RELATED: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable
Star Wars was still a month from hitting theaters...Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, that is
...and Sahara was leading the weekend box office
This was Dustin Johnson's Coastal Carolina golf team photo
Survivor was in its 10th season (there are 38 now)
Brangelina was just blooming
The Rock had hair
Xbox 360 was introduced, with Tiger Woods PGA Tour 06 available at launch
YouTube was two months old