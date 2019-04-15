This is what the world was like when Tiger Woods last won the Masters in 2005

If the back nine at Augusta National on Sunday (re) taught us anything, it's that this is Tiger Woods' world, we're just living in it. With an 14-year chasm between green jackets, however, it's safe to say said world has changed a lot since the Tiger last waltzed into Butler Cabin a Masters champion. How much exactly? Well, let's take a stroll down Magnolia Memory Lane, all the way back to 2005 where trucker hats dotted the standard-definition landscape, the president was still a reality TV star, and the man they call Big Cat just notched number nine into the old black belt. Perhaps then—with a little help from Brangelina, of course—we can finally put number 15 in perspective.

In 2005...

Michael Scott looked like this

SportsCenter looked like this

This was the Toyota Camry

The Washington Nationals were just beginning their first season in D.C.

Dubya still had four more years

50 Cent's "Candy Shop" was the number-one song in America

Star Wars was still a month from hitting theaters... Episode III - Revenge of the Sith , that is

...and Sahara was leading the weekend box office

This was Dustin Johnson's Coastal Carolina golf team photo

Survivor was in its 10th season (there are 38 now)

Brangelina was just blooming

The Rock had hair

Xbox 360 was introduced, with Tiger Woods PGA Tour 06 available at launch

YouTube was two months old