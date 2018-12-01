Trending
Highlights

This incredible one-handed game-winning OT goal is the effort play of the year in the NHL

By
3 hours ago

At the rate the NHL is producing No. 1-top-play-on-Sportscenter-worthy goals this season (LOL, just kidding, ESPN doesn't cover hockey), it's going to be impossible to pick a top candidate. But if we break them off into their own categories, like "hand-eye coordination" goal of the year, or "fluke" goal of the year, or "best Bobby Orr impression" goal of the year, it'll make the selection process a bit easier. As for St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko's highlight-reel game-winner from Friday night, that's already earned "all-out effort" goal of the year.

RELATED: Ranking the NHL's 2018-19 alternate jerseys from worst to first

Tied at 2-2 with the Colorado Avalanche, Parayko took the puck up ice with one man in front of him and another swatting at him from behind as he crossed over the red line. After losing the puck, it appeared like Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard would gain possession and get it out of his zone, but Parayko's incredible, one-handed second effort to get the puck worked, and it squirted out in front of the net, where Parayko hit it with one hand again and scored:

The OT winner is Parayko's fourth goal in 24 games this season, putting him on pace to go well over his career-high of nine goals, which came in his rookie year. More importantly, it snaps a two-game losing streak for the struggling Blues, who currently hold the bottom spot in the Central Division. But with five of their next seven games on home ice, perhaps this road victory could spark a run for a team looking to avoid missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009-2010.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Highlights

This incredible one-handed game-winning OT goal is the effort play of the year in the NHL

3 hours ago
The Year of Gritty

Gritty hits half-court shot at college basketball game, continues winning over hearts and over...

19 hours ago
Let It Ride

Two professional poker players are currently staging one of the craziest prop bets of all time

November 30, 2018
Hockey Tough

David Krejci gets tooth knocked out, ex-teammate picks it up and returns it in awesomely weird...

November 30, 2018
Shenanigans

Somebody did quite a number on Stephen A. Smith's Wikipedia page

November 30, 2018
Bozos

The refs called this a first down at a crucial point in the Cowboys-Saints game (seriously)

November 30, 2018
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley finds an odd way to roast Kevin Durant after his 51-point performance

November 30, 2018
Team Game

Maple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal, deserves pay raise

November 29, 2018
Bowl SZN

QUIZ: Can you tell these fake college football bowl games from their real-life counterparts?

November 29, 2018
Big Cat's Best Shots

The best shot from every year of Tiger Woods' professional career

November 29, 2018
Well Played

Atlanta Hawks announcers switch to golf commentator mode to mock quiet crowd in Charlotte

November 29, 2018
Trainwrecks

Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came...

November 29, 2018
Arms for Days

This incredible Anthony Davis photo perfectly sums up his freakish wingspan

November 29, 2018
Tour Life

Former Ryder Cupper holes fantastic flop shot — in his backyard

November 28, 2018
Fails

Man pleads guilty to dumb baby gender reveal that caused massive wildfire, $8 million in...

November 28, 2018
Local Legends

Watch NYC's Tiger Hood follow Tiger Woods by making a "hole-in-one" of his own

November 28, 2018
Way Off

This is it, this is the worst answer in Jeopardy! history

November 28, 2018
Well Played

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has perfect response to chirping Lakers, Warriors, and...

November 28, 2018
Related
The LoopPhiladelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux scores ep…
The LoopBrooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie says Kermit t…
The LoopBrandon Ingram hits game-winner against 76ers, gets…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection