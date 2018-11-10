Maple Leafs defenseman scores fluke goal, apologizes to Devils goalie in most Canadian move ever

Late in the second period of the Toronto Maple Leafs' home game against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, things were getting ugly. Toronto forward Andreas Johnsson had just scored his first goal of the season to give his team a 4-1 lead, and before the Devils could potentially make it a game, the Leafs had already tacked on another to make it 5-1 with less than three minutes in the second period.

The fifth goal was by far the most deflating, coming from the stick of defenseman Morgan Rielly, who was simply just trying to flick it toward Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid. What happened next is probably not going to make Kinkaid's career highlight reel, or Rielly's, for that matter:

Goals don't get much more flukey than that, something very apparent in Kinkaid's reaction, featuring an A+ eye roll. There was absolutely nothing he could do about it, because he never even saw it. It was so lucky that Rielly, who leads all NHL defensemen with seven goals on the year, couldn't help but apologize to Kinkaid in the most Canadian move of all time:

Classic Canada. Sorry, eh? Even though we're being sarcastic, this is a cool sign of respect from Rielly too, who knows he had no business scoring that goal even though he's pouring them in this year. Still hilarious though.

