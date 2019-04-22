Trending
Easter Miracles

This fan's incredible hair has given the Utah Jazz reason to believe

By
2 hours ago

When it comes to court side seats these days, it's tough to tell what's real and what's not. From dance battles to dipping chicken tenders in Pepsi to promote your non-starter music career, premium seating across America has become a watercolor smear of reality and make believe—a commercial-break-by-commercial-break test of your trusty bullshit-ometer. We generally prescribe to a pretty cynical philosophy around here—if it smells fishy, it probably is—but every now and then a moment comes along that's so transcendently, hilariously spectacular that we can't help but hope, despite every fiber of our common sense screaming the opposite, that it is as real and good and true as the ground we walk on. Utah Jazz hair lady is precisely such a moment:

RELATED: Utah Jazz fan buries five straight putts at mid-court for $8,000, scores another for the flagstick-in crowd

On a day when millions of children around the world asked their parents if the Easter Bunny and/or Jesus was real, the most important battleground of truth was being waged inside Vivint Smart Home Arena, where an AARP-qualifying woman with an afro the shape and color of an actual basketball captured the hearts and minds of basketball fans everywhere. Was she a plant? Was she a mirage? Was she a real person and was that her real hair? We may never know the answer, but that hasn't stopped the internet from searching.

Despite their new mascot (hell, let her replace Jerry West in the logo for all we care), the Jazz still fell to the Rockets 104-101 and are now on the brink of postseason elimination. It will be a nearly impossible task for them now, but as this lone hero proves, you can take a leap of faith or remained chained to the yolk of reality forever. The choice is yours, but we choose to believe.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Ty Jerome's first pitch at a UVA game was so bad it could hurt his NBA Draft stock

11 minutes ago
WTF

Three-time Gold Glove winner Ender Inciarte uncorks what will likely end up being the worst of...

an hour ago
Easter Miracles

This fan's incredible hair has given the Utah Jazz reason to believe

2 hours ago
The Masters

Tiger Woods' winning Masters putt already has 7.4 million more views than Patrick Reed's from...

2 hours ago
Occupational Hazards

Terence Crawford retains welterweight title with massive uppercut to the groin

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Could hockey ever become cool again in America?

6 hours ago
Routine Double Plays

The Seattle Mariners turned the ugliest (and smartest) double play of the season so far the...

April 20, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods keeps it super casual in first public appearance with new green jacket

April 20, 2019
No Hard Feelings?

Logan Morrison, who essentially called Yankees fans "stupid" last year, has signed with the

April 19, 2019
Social Media Dads

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher has discovered how to use GIFs on Twitter, and the results are...

April 19, 2019
Bros Will Be Bros

Alexander Ovechkin's pre-game cup check will make you want to call 9-1-1

April 19, 2019
Trick Shots

Dude playing tennis with a golf club will make you feel woefully inadequate about your skills

April 19, 2019
Wait, What?

This insane stat shows that legendary regular-season success in pro sports is a death knell in...

April 18, 2019
Let The Mind Games Begin

Atlanta Falcons absolutely dagger the Saints in 'Game of Thrones'-themed schedule reveal

April 18, 2019
Big Cats on the Prowl

Even Michael B. Jordan has come down with a bad case of Tiger fever

April 18, 2019
Baseball

Joey Votto further cemented his status as Internet's favorite baseball player with this first

April 18, 2019
Celebrity Card

Shooter McGavin actor to avoid jail time for DUI, might still make the Tour Championship

April 18, 2019
Trick Shots

You have to see this PGA Tour pro's 4-iron stinger to believe it

April 18, 2019
Related
The LoopRodney Hood unleashes vicious swat...on fan's phone…
The LoopThese Trailblazers fans have absolutely no idea how…
The LoopMissed Connection: Padres fan who caught a foul bal…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection