This clip of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchens "an idiot" is literally too good to be true

Like everyone else on the internet, we rag on the Cleveland Browns quite a bit here at The Loop. Sometimes they deserve it (like when they "accidentally" projected porn at the team facility ), other times they don't (like when Richard Sherman lied about Baker Mayfield not shaking his hand prior to a game). One thing is for certain: they cannot get out of their own way.

RELATED: Fan shares memory of the Uber ride he received from Baker Mayfield

We'd like to tell you this is one of those times that the Browns just couldn't get out of their own way. That somehow, some way Mayfield called his now former head coach Freddie Kitchens "an idiot" during a 2019 game, and that the video just surfaced on social media. It makes too much sense. It's TOO Browns. Unfortunately, it is quite literally too good to be true. You can judge for yourself:

LOL. OMG. BROWNS!!

Nope, sorry folks. This clip is actually from the 2018 season, before Kitchens was even the head coach. That year, he was actually the offensive coordinator, and Mayfield was one of the bright spots in an otherwise forgettable year for the offense. The pair worked so well together the second half of the season (Cleveland went 5-2 in its last seven games), that Kitchens earned the head job. We all know how that turned out. But no, Mayfield didn't actually call him an idiot. They were obviously just messing around, back when times were good in 2018.

THROWBACK: Never forget Baker Mayfield's terrible first pitch at the Indians game