These 17 golf shoes are on sale at Zappos right now

Zappos is having a sale to celebrate 20 years of existence, so if you or any golfer in your life is due for a few pair of golf shoes, now is an excellent time to purchase. We've combed through their sale section to pull out the best golf shoe deals for the male, female and junior golfers. Some pairs get an extra 20% off bump with Zappos' code BDAY20. Check out the shoes below.

Men's Shoes

Adidas Adicross Bounce

$76.79 (with code BDAY20), was $120

Callaway La Grange

$111.99 (with code BDAY20), was $199.95

Ecco Golf Lux

$181.05 , was $300

FootJoy DNA Helix

$149.95 , was $209.95

FootJoy Superlite Spikeless Engineered Mesh

$79.95 , was $110

New Balance Golf NBG1007 Minimus Tour

$84.95 , was $119.95

Nike Golf Lunar Control Vapor 2

$126 (with code BDAY20), was $175

Under Armour Spieth III

$131 (with code BDAY20), was $200

Women's Shoes

Adidas Adipure Sport2

$71.99 (with code BDAY20), was $100

Ecco Biom G 2

$140.79 (with code BDAY20), was $220

Ecco Soft Low Hydromax

$144.99 was $160

FootJoy Sport Retro Spikeless Street Sneaker

$99.95 was $115

New Balance 574 SL

$54.95 was $79.95

New Balance Golf Minimus SL

$49.95 was $69.95

Juniors

Adidas Jr. Adipower Boa

$62.99 , was $70

FootJoy Spikeless Pro SL

$47.99 (with code BDAY20), was $75

Nike Golf Roshe G

$35.97 (with code BDAY20), was $59.95