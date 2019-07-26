These 17 golf shoes are on sale at Zappos right now

Zappos is having a sale to celebrate 20 years of existence, so if you or any golfer in your life is due for a few pair of golf shoes, now is an excellent time to purchase. We've combed through their sale section to pull out the best golf shoe deals for the male, female and junior golfers. Some pairs get an extra 20% off bump with Zappos' code BDAY20. Check out the shoes below.
Men's Shoes
$76.79 (with code BDAY20), was $120
$111.99 (with code BDAY20), was $199.95
$181.05, was $300
$149.95, was $209.95
FootJoy Superlite Spikeless Engineered Mesh
$79.95, was $110
New Balance Golf NBG1007 Minimus Tour
$84.95, was $119.95
Nike Golf Lunar Control Vapor 2
$126 (with code BDAY20), was $175
$131 (with code BDAY20), was $200
Women's Shoes
$71.99 (with code BDAY20), was $100
$140.79 (with code BDAY20), was $220
$144.99 was $160
FootJoy Sport Retro Spikeless Street Sneaker
$99.95 was $115
$54.95 was $79.95
$49.95 was $69.95
Juniors
$62.99, was $70
$47.99 (with code BDAY20), was $75
$35.97 (with code BDAY20), was $59.95