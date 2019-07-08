There's nothing more Bill Walton than Bill Walton sorting recyclables at a Dead & Company show

Bill Walton is a true citizen of the earth. He's revered as equally in the Pacific Northwest as he is in New England. He celebrates every aspect of life , consumes every remaining fiber of tie-dye, and trots the globe shouting about basketball with his sitcom-approved opposite Dave Pasch. He even partakes in the, um, healing properties of the planet from time to time (or so we're told). He's not a man of the people. He's a man—nay, being—of EVERYTHING, as evidenced perhaps by the most Bill Walton video yet, which captures the former NBA-big-man-turned-positivity-junkie helping to sort glass and plastics while attending a Dead & Company show at Folsom Field on Sunday evening.

Now for those of you who maybe don't know (or maybe just forgot), Dead & Company is essentially Grateful Dead 2.0, combining original Dead Heads Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann with the new-age tao of John Mayer. If that sounds exactly like Bill Walton's cup of "special" tea, that's because it is. For those of you who also don't know (or once again forgot), the world is on fire and we're all going to die unless a bunch of other people make like a Bill and start pulling their weight around here. And if you don't? Well, Bill has that covered too ...

Litterers of the world, consider yourselves on notice.