The year in PGA Tour WAGs (2019)

There are countless year-end golf recaps out there, but there’s only one that tells you what happened from the perspective of golf's most important source: WAGs. OK, so maybe that’s a bit of a stretch, but as was the case the first few years of this walk down memory lane* (*Scroll through golfer’s significant others’ social media accounts), the wives and girlfriends of PGA Tour pros once again helped paint a pretty complete picture of what happened on and off the course, from tying the knot to breaking news. Here were some of the highlights that made their way into The Grind in 2019.

RELATED: Introducing the "Content Kings" of the PGA Tour

We start with the World No. 1. Well, the girlfriend of the World No. 1, Jena Sims, who had quite an adventurous year while Brooks Koepka continued his major championship dominance. Jena got shot down for a pre-final round kiss at Bethpage Black:

But they showed support for each other after her man won there to claim his fourth career major.

At the ESPYs, Brooks may have taken home the hardware, but Jena turned the most heads :

Loading View on Instagram

They spent their usual share of time in tropical paradises convincing random strangers to take risqué photos of them:

Loading View on Instagram

And even showed solidarity through their swimwear:

From one of the most recognizable faces in the gallery to one of the new WAGs on the block, Mallory Conners stole the show when husband Cory won his first PGA Tour event in April:

Lanto Griffin also picked up a first PGA Tour title, but it was this messy celebration with his girlfriend Maya following a Korn Ferry Tour win that was particularly entertaining:

Jon Rahm and fiancée Kelley Cahill were a bit more in sync with this impressive display of athleticism on the gridiron:

Or should we say then fiancée Kelley Cahill. The two got married in Spain in December. And they should be pretty happy after the $5 million “wedding gift” Rahm earned at the European Tour season finale (listen closely at the 55-second mark).

Talk about a man wise beyond his years. Speaking of tour couples taking the next steps in their relationships, Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke got married on a beach (obviously):

Loading View on Instagram

Peter Uihlein and Morgan Hoffmann each got engaged ...

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

... AND married:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Max Homa won his first PGA Tour title, but his biggest win came when he walked down the aisle with this snazzy jacket:

Ashley Perez provided a treasure trove of Grind content, from breaking news about her husband’s tournament status:

To sharing their $10K Las Vegas dinner bill:

And of course, adorable family photos:

Speaking of which, the Garcia family announced it will be growing with a fun (and safe!) gender reveal:

Loading View on Instagram

Golf fans were also introduced to a new power couple: PGA Tour rookie Maverick McNealy and LPGA star Danielle Kang. Here’s Kang on hand to celebrate Mav earning his PGA Tour card for the first time:

Loading View on Instagram

Totes adorbs. But fans also saw a lot of the usual suspects, including Erin Walker show-jumping:

Loading View on Instagram

Dowd Simpson corralling her 5 kids (and Webb):

Loading View on Instagram

Diane Donald videoing Luke’s relieved escape from the mall:

Loading View on Instagram

And Paulina Gretzky, who teamed up with Dustin Johnson for a great Halloween costume:

Loading View on Instagram

Which leads us back to Brooks and Jena:

Loading View on Instagram

Who didn’t make the trip to the Presidents Cup due to Brooks’ bum knee, but went to a Lakers game instead:

Loading View on Instagram

Hey, it's not like he was playing in the game. Meanwhile, in Australia, the Presidents Cup couples got all fancy:

Looks like Brooks and Jena missed one heckuva shindig. The good news is next year’s Ryder Cup Gala is only nine months away.

RELATED: Golf's biggest turkeys of 2019

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP