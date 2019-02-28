Trending
Hidden Talents

Jon Rahm and his fiancée submit their NFL Combine film, sadly, won't get drafted

By
2 hours ago

While Kyler Murray hogged headlines everywhere with his NFL Combine measurements on Thursday, another K-named quarterback actually showed us something. Unfortunately, she's not on any team's draft board.

RELATED: The odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy are out

Kelley Cahill is the fiancée of golf star Jon Rahm. Turns out, she also has quite the arm. On Thursday, the two connected on a deep pass at the TCU football facility, and Rahm submitted the highlight for the NFL's consideration. Check it out:

No offense to Rahm, who makes a nice catch after not exactly displaying 4.4 40-speed running a post route, but we're focusing on Cahill. The arm is solid, the spiral is tight, and how about that initial spin move to get out of the pocket? Eli Manning would kill to be able to escape pressure like that. And she did it all barefoot.

Just a reminder, though, Cahill isn't the only PGA Tour WAG with an impressive throwing arm. In 2017, Sergio Garcia's now wife, Angela Akins, showed she can toss the pigskin as well:

Loading

View on Instagram

And that was in high-heeled boots while pregnant. Although, Angela does have the advantage of being the daughter of Marty Akins, who was an All-American quarterback at the University of Texas in 1975. In any event, the PGA Tour could have one heckuva WAG football game.

RELATED: The year that was in PGA Tour WAGs

