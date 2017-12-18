Sergio Garcia's wife shows off strong throwing arm at Saints game, is a chip off the old block

It's been a huge year for Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins. The two celebrated Garcia's first major championship in April at the Masters, got married in July , and announced the upcoming birth of their first kid in October. But the couple provided one last highlight of 2017 in the form of a highlight-reel hookup on the football field.

On Sunday, Garcia and Akins attended the New Orleans Saints' 31-19 win over the New York Jets, and as it turns out, Angela may have a stronger arm than both of the game's starting quarterbacks (To be fair, Drew Brees isn't exactly in his prime anymore at 38). The couple went on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after the game and check out this laser Angela hit her husband with -- while keeping in mind she's about six months pregnant and wearing high-heeled boots.

Loading View on Instagram

Impressive. Of course, we shouldn't be too surprised by the athletic talent of Angela, a former Division 1 golfer, specifically, on the gridiron. After all, her father Marty was an All-American quarterback during his time at the University of Texas. But we're not sure even Marty, known more for running a ground-based wishbone offense, could toss the pigskin that effortlessly.

In any event, it looks like baby Garcia is going to inherit some pretty sporting genes.

RELATED: Jon Rahm's girlfriend also has a cannon for an arm

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP