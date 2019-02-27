Trending
College Football

The odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner are out, and it's Tua, Trevor and ... Jalen?

By
38 minutes ago
Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts
Kevin C. Cox

For the first time in years, the Heisman Trophy ceremony featured some serious drama this past December, which didn't look like it'd be the case for much of the year. Tua Tagovailoa had the thing locked up by week six, and no amount of Kyler Murray four-touchdown games was going to change that.

But Alabama's slow finish to the season, which included an ugly first half against the Citadel and Tagovailoa getting hurt and looking bad in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, coupled with Murray and Oklahoma's incredible final few games, flipped the race on its head. Murray ended up winning, which came as a bit of a shock after everyone had already handed Tua the trophy.

With Murray headed to the NFL Draft, Tua will get another crack this upcoming season, and Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has him pegged as the clear favorite at 5/2 odds. But he'll have serious competition in the form of quarterback Jesus and intramural basketball star Trevor Lawrence, who many believe is already the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence checks in at 3/1 odds right behind Tua. Shocking that the two stud QBs that just played in the National Championship game are the top two favorites, I know.

There was one surprising revelation from the way-too-early Heisman odds though, and it's the fact that the third favorite is Tagovailoa's former teammate, Jalen Hurts. Hurts announced in January that he was headed to Oklahoma, where he'll be immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer. According to the oddsmakers, Hurts has already won the starting job, because he's at 6/1 to win the Heisman, the same odds as new Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (transferred from Georgia) and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who threw for over 2,600 yards, ran for over 600 yards and had 25 combined touchdowns as a freshman.

Hurts is a fine player, and his record as a starter is better than anybody's in college football (helps playing at 'Bama), but is he really Heisman material? He'll have the rushing numbers to be in the mix, and you could argue that coach Lincoln Riley's quarterback-friendly offense could jack up his passing numbers, but third favorite? Maybe as a long shot, but not at 6/1.

Speaking of long shots, I'd much rather put a small taste on another run-heavy quarterback in Texas' Sam Ehlinger, who had 16 rushing touchdowns last season on top of his 3,292 yards passing and 25 TDs. Ehlinger, who will be a junior next year, is at 40/1.

If you're looking way down the board, Khalil Tate at 100/1 is enticing. The Arizona quarterback was one of the top 5 favorites to win the Heisman a year ago, but his season was plagued by injuries. If he can return to his sophomore year form, when he ran for nearly 1,500 yards, threw for 1,591 and had 26 total touchdowns, he should be in for a big senior year. Of course, winning games helps, something Arizona doesn't do a lot of.

Here's the full list of odds from Westgate:

All this talk for an end-of-season award that ain't what it used to be? Can you tell we miss football yet?

RELATED: Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

MORE FROM THE LOOP
College Football

The odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner are out, and it's Tua, Trevor and ... Jalen?

38 minutes ago
Life Lessons

Young NBA fan learns quickly that you do NOT mess with Russell Westbrook

2 hours ago
NBA

Clippers broadcast jokes that Robert "Tractor" Traylor is playing in Over-40 YMCA league, that...

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Inspiring one-armed golf prodigy is now hitting Little League home runs like a boss

3 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Injured PGA Tour pro proves he could still crush you at golf with his one good arm

20 hours ago
Gotta Be the Bengals

Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

21 hours ago
The Grind

Dustin Johnson’s rare feat, Paulina Gretzky’s motivational photos, and Tiger Woods' incredible...

a day ago
Let It Ride

Chris Christie inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame, which is actually not code for...

a day ago
Playoff Mode

LeBron James played Tony Allen-level defense against Memphis. Just kidding, he stood around a...

February 26, 2019
Legends

Doc Rivers produced the coolest moment of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement tour during a timeout

February 26, 2019
Minister of Hockey

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stops by TSN's NHL trade deadline show to talk pucks

February 25, 2019
Act Like You've Been There

Masters 2019: 9 pro tips if you're going for the first time

February 25, 2019
It's Spring Break Somewhere

Natty Light launch new strawberry-lemonade beer with craziest Peyton Manning golf story ever

February 25, 2019
Tankin' Time

Watch Sam Jackson interrupt the Oscars broadcast to tell Spike Lee the Knicks score

February 25, 2019
To the victor, go the spoils

PGA Tour pro is delighted to find out all the perks his first win earned him in hilarious...

February 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Zion Williamson just killed the one-and-done rule

February 25, 2019
A for Effort

Ben Simmons hilariously smack talks Jusuf Nurkic, ends up losing game by 15 points. Whoops!

February 23, 2019
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

February 22, 2019
Related
The LoopGeorgia chokes away more than just the game and the…
The LoopWhatever you do, do NOT ask Nick Saban about the qu…
The LoopWalmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection