Trending
Gotta Be the Bengals

Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

By
3 hours ago
NFL: DEC 23 Bengals at Browns
Icon Sportswire

There are few constants in this life. Change, sure. Death and taxes too. But don't forget the Cincinnati Bengals, who, even if the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, are still eventually, invariably going to Bengal. Don't believe us? That's fine. You don't have to. Just listen to Bengals season ticket holder Scott Poston instead, who is now suing his beloved franchise after slipping in a solution used to clean up vomit at Paul Brown Stadium on October 14th and blowing his shoulder to smithereens. Sources close to the situation say there's never been a more succinct encapsulation of Cincinnati sports in recorded history.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the situation was one big hygiene nightmare. While attending the game—a 28-21 loss to the dreaded Steelers—with his son, Poston took a break from the scintillating Bengals football to use the restroom. Unfortunately for Poston, upon entering the stall he stepped in a puddle of D-Vour, a sort of vomit litter used to soak up choked-up Skyline Chili, slipping and injuring his shoulder. After visiting a doctor the next day, he was diagnosed with tears to three rotator cuff muscles, a dislocated bicep, and other assorted strains, requiring full reconstructive surgery.

RELATED: News anchor tries world’s hottest chip, ends up puking on live TV

The suit alleges that the D-Vour powder, which is supposed to be applied in small amounts and cleaned up a minute later, was used incorrectly and never cleaned up, leading to puke dirt being tracked all over the bathroom. Making matters worse, it was also a cold and rainy day, as they all are in Cincinnati we assume. According to court documents, the Bengals told Poston the county is, in fact, liable for his slip, which, if true, means Poston will end up paying for his own suit via taxes. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the true Bengals fan experience in a nutshell.

Houston Texans v&quot;u2020Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Robbins
MORE FROM THE LOOP
These Guys Are Good

Injured PGA Tour pro proves he could still crush you at golf with his one good arm

2 hours ago
Gotta Be the Bengals

Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

3 hours ago
The Grind

Dustin Johnson’s rare feat, Paulina Gretzky’s motivational photos, and Tiger Woods' incredible...

5 hours ago
Let It Ride

Chris Christie inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame, which is actually not code for...

5 hours ago
Playoff Mode

LeBron James played Tony Allen-level defense against Memphis. Just kidding, he stood around a...

8 hours ago
Legends

Doc Rivers produced the coolest moment of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement tour during a timeout

9 hours ago
Minister of Hockey

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stops by TSN's NHL trade deadline show to talk pucks

February 25, 2019
Act Like You've Been There

Masters 2019: 9 pro tips if you're going for the first time

February 25, 2019
It's Spring Break Somewhere

Natty Light launch new strawberry-lemonade beer with craziest Peyton Manning golf story ever

February 25, 2019
Tankin' Time

Watch Sam Jackson interrupt the Oscars broadcast to tell Spike Lee the Knicks score

February 25, 2019
To the victor, go the spoils

PGA Tour pro is delighted to find out all the perks his first win earned him in hilarious...

February 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Zion Williamson just killed the one-and-done rule

February 25, 2019
A for Effort

Ben Simmons hilariously smack talks Jusuf Nurkic, ends up losing game by 15 points. Whoops!

February 23, 2019
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

February 22, 2019
Brought to You by Kleenex

Rugby player blows snot rocket into opponent's face, should be suspended from the planet

February 22, 2019
Life Coach

Charles Barkley has some sage advice for Jussie Smollett and aspiring criminals everywhere

February 22, 2019
Twitter Daggers

Justin Thomas mocks himself—and a fan—over surprising three-putt in Mexico

February 22, 2019
News & Tours

Tiger Woods' first-tee introduction was a sight to behold. His tee-shot, not so much

February 21, 2019
Related
The LoopLittle Big Ben and mini Antonio Brown strike fear i…
The LoopThe ultimate Thanksgiving football guide-o-rama-ple…
The LoopESPN turns Joe Flacco into nightmarish dancing Rave…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection