The story behind Adidas Palace, the skateboarding-inspired clothes you saw Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson wear at the Genesis

Previewed at the Genesis Invitational by Adidas-sponsored golfers Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Xander Schauffele, the much-anticipated collaboration between Adidas Golf and skate brand Palace (Adidas Palace) is now available.

It marks the first golf line from Palace, a London-based trendsetter in streetwear founded by avid skater Lev Tanju. Tanju started the brand in 2009 out of his apartment as a way to outfit his crew in cool skate clothes. Recently inspired by golf after going to a driving range before a wedding, Tanju wanted to develop a fashion-forward golf line. He now plays three times a week. His collection in collaboration with Adidas revolves around a color palette of white, black, a neon-like green and a bold active orange in head-to-toe offerings. Check out the line below.

PALACE GOLF 2.0 SHOES

The two golf shoe options lead the collection with details true to each brand. The all-black version is monochromatic throughout, with the exception of Adidas' three white strips and gold "Palace" lettering on the side. A triangle lace cover featuring the Palace logo adds the finishing touch to the shoe. The white shoe has a translucent outsole and the two brands' logos stacked as neon patches on the tongue. Both are made with a Boost midsole that adds comfort and energy return.

PALACE CREW SWEATSHIRT

This breathable pullover has stylish contrasting elastic cuffs, a high collar for additional weather protection and bungees for an adjustable hem. A back panel was added for ventilation with the Palace logo incorporated into the design, enhancing the bold orange jacket.

PALACE SOCKS

The socks are the most affordable piece in the collection at $16. The crew-length socks have ribbed cuffs to ensure they stay in place and bright red details to make sure they won't be missed.

PALACE POLO

Available in either bright neon-like green or white, this golf shirt has a ton of skate style with the Palace logo on the left and the Adidas logo on the right. Made with recycled polyester and a touch of elastane jacquard, the shirt is soft to touch and made with a considerable amount of stretch. The solid top is enhanced by textured designs throughout including three stripes down the spine and a mobile shoulder detail on the back.

PALACE CAP

A mesh design spelling out "Palace" on top of this cap adds style and breathability to the modern hat. It's also got a mesh lining that's ultra lightweight and golf-ready.

PALACE TEE SHIRT

This short-sleeve base layer has hints of neon at the collar and a subtle diamond texture design across the body. A mesh design Palace logo across the back of shirt adds ventilation to the sleek top.

PALACE TOWEL

Palace Skateboards' design aesthetic is often inspired by bold 1990s fashion and this eye-catching graphic is an example of that. The cotton towel is unique and one of the more affordable pieces in the Adidas Palace collection.

PALACE GLOVES

These leather gloves are a simple accessory with a ton of streetwear influence. The all-black design is complimented by a subtle Adidas Palace logo and a white lining at the cuff and closure. Perforations at the fingers adds breathability while knuckle details bring additional vintage styling.

PALACE PANTS

With the quietest design the in the collection, these pants are way more stylish than your average piece of rain gear. Full of storage there are two front pockets, two in the back with snap closures and one with zip closure at the thigh. The Palace logo shows up once at the thigh pocket and again on the adjustable ankle strap.

PALACE JACKET

This short sleeve wind jacket is made with a durable polyester weave with a touch of sheen. It's got the most modern styling of the line with a repeated Adidas stamp on the right sleeve, "Palace" written on the zipper path and another palace logo at the left sleeve. The white upper is complemented with a fading red check pattern on the bottom front and fading green check pattern on the bottom of the back.

PALACE SLEEVE

Hands down the most fashionable golf sleeves we've seen, these arm covers have Adidas' three stripes down the middle and are made with a cooling fabric for an ultra-comfortable wear.

