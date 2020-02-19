Our eight favorite golf sweaters are fashionable and built for the cold

The most hardcore golfers don't let winter temperatures stop their golf season. With proper layering (and the right attitude), chilly rounds can be some of the most memorable. Some cold-weather veterans probably have their favorite jackets and thermal underwear, but golf apparel companies are designing performance-ready sweaters that are warm, stylish and on-trend. We rounded up some of our favorite golf sweaters available now:

Lacoste Men's SPORT Color-Blocked Breathable Wool Sweater

This isn't your average wool sweater. This blend is made with coolmax fibers that makes the fabric breathable without sacrificing warmth. Quick-dry materials like this are great for golf and are an ultra-comfortable layer. The raglan sleeves create a flattering look with extra mobility in the shoulders. The color-blocked blue design is unique and easy to match with as a layer or worn alone.

Nike Dri-FIT Player Men’s Golf Cardigan

Cardigans will always be a staple in golf and this Nike version takes the vintage look and makes it golf-ready with Dri-fit knit fabric. Ribbed cuffs and hem provide a clean finish that's snug to the body for a comfortable, active fit. There's also a striking contrasting ribbed mesh along the spine that releases excess heat and adds a bit of concealed stretch across the back.

Polo Golf Golf-Bag Sweater

Inspired by a Polo graphic from the early 1990's, this golf bag sweater tops modern style charts on and off the course. The throwback look is modernized with Thermolite yarn that provides heavy warmth but a lightweight wear.

Adidas Adipure Crew Sweater

For those who prefer a looser fitting sweater, this Adidas top drapes well. The purple shade is a nice change up from the traditional navys seen in golf and will layer well over a white or lilac collared shirt. Multi directional stitching adds a refined-looking texture to the simple crew sweater.

BOSS Merino-wool sweater with polo collar

A wool polo sweater is a fun and adventurous option for golf. It's got traditional golf styling that's packed with warmth. The extra-fine merino wool is soft to touch and will add a luxe touch to almost any outfit.

Malbon Golf x Lyle & Scott Rollneck Sweater

A turtleneck might not be your first choice for a round of golf, but it's a cozy option that can create a fashion-forward look. This jade green roll neck sweater is part of Malbon Golf's collaboration with Scottish knitwear brand, Lyle & Scott. The cotton and wool blend fabric is breathable and lightweight and can be dressed up with a sport coat or dressed down over joggers for a look sure to elicit a few compliments.

Dormie Workshop X Foray Golf Kade Sweater

Dormie Workshop recently teamed up with Foray Golf on this old school golf sweater ($110.) It's part of an extremely limited run collection of 50 sweaters manufactured in Brooklyn, N.Y. The unisex sweater is made to move with your body in the golf swing and is lined with a contrasting ribbed collar, hem and cuffs for an upscale-yet-timeless look.

Lacoste Men's LIVE Signature Velour Cardigan

While velour hasn't yet hit the golf style world, this sweater would look great on the course. The classic fit will pair well over a turtleneck or golf shirt for an unexpectedly stylish golf ensemble.

