Trending
One-Man Pep Rally

The Rock gives Lovett baseball team highway pep talk, team goes on to win 23-1

By
6 minutes ago
The Titan Games - Season 1
NBC

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? No, it's not tequila or a new trailer for this summer's Jason Statham co-starring Fast and the Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, though both of those things are surely on the way. That aroma you smell wafting in from the kitchen is instead a hearty stew of capital-m Motivation. On Monday The Rock posted a video to his epic Instagram in which he was recognized while sitting in traffic by a bus full of kids going to a baseball game. In typical Rock fashion, he promptly rolled the window down and gave them a little rolling pep talk in a video that has now racked up over 18.9 MILLION VIEWS on his page alone. Check it out below if you don't believe something this awesome can still exist on the hellgate we call a planet earth.

But the best part of this story didn't arrive until Tuesday, when news eventually trickled down that not only did that baseball team win, but in the parlance of Sir Rock himself, "kicked ass," beating their opponents by an eye-popping, mic-dropping scoreline of 23-1. For those of you keeping score at home, one seven-second atta boy from The Rock is roughly equivalent to 23 runs. Let's see Mike Trout generate that kind of return on investment.

Loading

View on Instagram

As you might notice, even that alternate angle generated another 16-something-million views. The most interesting aspect of this update, however, aren't the numbers, but his revealing response, pulling back the macho curtain just a tiny eenie weenie bit to admit, despite the worldwide jetsetting and fame (and all the gratuities and indignities that come with it), that moments like this still warm his "cold , lack heart." He even brings up his filthy truck, which, as you might expect, is splattered with mud up to to the door handles.

Needless to say, if we were in the Baltimore Orioles front office, we'd be on the phone with his agent offering up our first born son for a 10-second clubhouse Skype before first pitch on Thursday. Who knows, with a little help, a lot of luck, and The Rock on speed dial, they might just win 50 games this year.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
One-Man Pep Rally

The Rock gives Lovett baseball team highway pep talk, team goes on to win 23-1

6 minutes ago
Vintage

NFL admits Patriots got away with one in the Super Bowl in least shocking news in the history...

39 minutes ago
Gambling

People are actually betting on Tony Romo to have a decent first round in this week's PGA Tour...

an hour ago
Move Over Keto

Beacon of hope for all mankind loses 25 pounds on beer-only diet

an hour ago
Viral Videos

Lance Stephenson, Lakers bench mob provide the Lakers with lone highlight of season

3 hours ago
NFL

Coach dating Holly Sonders will give team cell phone breaks, for some reason

3 hours ago
Andy Hungry

Not surprisingly, Andy Reid knows the best medicine for dealing with a painful loss (it's...

19 hours ago
Gambling

Bruce Pearl might be getting a call from the NCAA after revealing the lock of the tournament

20 hours ago
Pheeling It

Dress shirt style god Phil Mickelson is feeling Haotong Li's new hat

20 hours ago
Got Milk?

Colt McCoy drinks a dangerous amount of milk

a day ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s "fitness" video, Justin Thomas' sweet March Madness setup, and another Dustin...

a day ago
Scavengers

Turkey vulture crashes into Stephen A. Smith's ESPN office, might have smelled one of its own

March 26, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: The 15 patrons you see at Augusta National

March 26, 2019
Dick, Dick Hunt

Alabama's new 6' 7" walk-on Richard Hunt is the tight end this post-Gronk world deserves

March 25, 2019
Next Stop Q-School

Golf instructor Travis Fulton gives full breakdown of Lil Pump TopGolf fail

March 25, 2019
Bobcats Roar

The only thing better than Jeremy Lamb's half-court buzzer beater is the glorious call

March 25, 2019
WAGs

Meyers Leonard's wife can shoot better than most NBA point guards

March 25, 2019
Gronk

9 Hollywood roles Rob Gronkowski was born to play

March 25, 2019
Related
The LoopHere's a strongman bleeding out of his face mid-dea…
The LoopBaltimore Ravens marching band drummer rocks out to…
The LoopJust when you thought you'd seen the worst answer i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection