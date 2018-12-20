Trending
What The Rock is Cooking

A visual history of The Rock's (truly, utterly) ridiculous cheat meals

By
3 hours ago

If you follow The Rock on Instagram (and if you don't, why do you even have Instagram?), you know the one thing Mr. Dwayne Johnson loves more than pumping iron (and talking about Mr. Dwayne Johnson) is eating. But The Rock doesn't eat like most normal humans because, let's be honest, he's not like most normal humans. Most of the time Johnson can be found woofing down 5,000+ calories of chicken, eggs, and fish over the course of SEVEN daily meals, but every now and then he cheats. We're not talking about a Reese's from the office candy jar, however. We're talking about some of the most daunting slabs of food ever placed in front a single human being, and thankfully for us mere mortals, he documents each soul-soothing pile in vivid, mouth-watering detail. So grab your forks repurposed snow shovels and join us for a culinary journey unlike any other.

Sushi

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Sushi, ham, and cheese

Loading

View on Instagram

The brownie six pack

Loading

View on Instagram

Cookies! [full Cookie Monster voice]

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: The Rock is starting his own tequila company...and it'll probably knock you on your ass

Sushi and cookies

Loading

View on Instagram

Sushi and pancakes

Loading

View on Instagram

Tequila and Pancakes

Loading

View on Instagram

Just pancakes

Loading

View on Instagram

Lot and lots of Pancakes

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Even a birthday cake designed to look like pancakes (the man really likes his pancakes)

Loading

View on Instagram

And finally the most convincing defense of pineapple on pizza the culinary world has ever seen...

Loading

View on Instagram

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Get The Money!!

Philly construction worker greets Manny Machado in most Philly way possible

an hour ago
This year's Stuff that mattered

11 "things" that help tell the story of the year in golf in 2018

2 hours ago
Merry Gritsmas

Gritty goes on holiday rampage, takes out multiple Santa Clauses to become true king of...

2 hours ago
What The Rock is Cooking

A visual history of The Rock's (truly, utterly) ridiculous cheat meals

3 hours ago
Coach O Is Magic, You Know

Ed Orgeron has turned the age-old press conference into performance art

4 hours ago
Remakes

This Google ad starring Macaulay Culkin will make you drop everything you're doing to watch...

December 19, 2018
A Festivus For the Rest of Us

The Loop's 2018 Golf Festivus

December 19, 2018
Love The Darts

Darts player makes late submission for cockiest celebration of the year

December 19, 2018
Kobe!

Richard Jefferson told the quintessential Kobe Bryant story during the Lakers-Nets game

December 19, 2018
Highlight Reel

Zion Williamson is now taking on backboards with his head

December 19, 2018
The Grind

Tiger's tank-top, Phil's "worm," and an actual wild goose: The top 10 buzzworthy golf moments...

December 18, 2018
Baseball Bloopers

The (small) role golf played in Mike Piazza killing a 100-year-old soccer club

December 18, 2018
Gambling

The things that had to happen for this 12-team, $50,000 NFL parlay to hit will give you...

December 18, 2018
Wide World of Whiskey

7 things a Kentucky bourbon pilgrimage taught us about the universe

December 18, 2018
Star Treatment

James Harden is so used to traveling that he can't even admit this blatant travel was a travel

December 18, 2018
Viral Videos

Our favorite golf trick shots of 2018

December 18, 2018
Cold, Hard Justice

Noted celebrity golfer Alfonso Ribeiro suing 'Fortnite' over a dance move

December 18, 2018
DE-FENCE

Taj Gibson tries to block a shot with his shoe, opens shoe-blocking floodgates

December 18, 2018
Related
The LoopGeorgia high school football coach rewards players …
The LoopWatch The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' deadlift …
The LoopIHOP has their own beer now and it's called IHOPS, …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection