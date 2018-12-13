The most iconic facial hair moments in golf history

Maybe it began with the OG Tom Morris. Perhaps it's just something in the water coolers. Whatever the case may be, there's no denying that when it comes to big chops, waxed 'staches, and every conceivable combination in between, golf is the leader in sports' facial hair clubhouse. We can already hear the hockey die-hards picking up their sticks and slapping the Rogaine on like aftershave, but as the greatest follicle follies in golf prove, their claim to the crown is as pointless as old pomade and dull tweezers.

The Train Robber - Johnson Wagner

The Handlebar - Rickie Fowler

The Bikerbar - Andres Gonzalez

The Unabomber - Boo Weekley

The Honest Abe - Beef

The Bohemian Rhapsody - Corey Pavin

The Lance Bass - Ian Poulter

The All-Terrain Vehicle - Jay Don Blake

The Paddy Wagon - Padraig Harrington

The Mixologist - Gary McCord

The Salt n' Peppa - David Feherty

The I've Got Soul But I'm Not a Soldier - Dustin Johnson

The Bigfoot - Graham DeLaet

The Dingo - Stuart Appleby

The Discount Double Check - Geoff Ogilvy

The Guy Fieri - Victor Dubuisson

The Walrus - Craig Stadler

The GOATee - Tiger Woods