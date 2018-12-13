Trending
The Razor's Edge

The most iconic facial hair moments in golf history

By
6 hours ago
141st Open Championship - Round One
Warren Little/R&A

Maybe it began with the OG Tom Morris. Perhaps it's just something in the water coolers. Whatever the case may be, there's no denying that when it comes to big chops, waxed 'staches, and every conceivable combination in between, golf is the leader in sports' facial hair clubhouse. We can already hear the hockey die-hards picking up their sticks and slapping the Rogaine on like aftershave, but as the greatest follicle follies in golf prove, their claim to the crown is as pointless as old pomade and dull tweezers.

The Train Robber - Johnson Wagner

THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day 3
Sam Greenwood

The Handlebar - Rickie Fowler

147th Open Championship - Final Round
Andrew Redington

The Bikerbar - Andres Gonzalez

WinCo Foods Portland Open - Round Two
Steve Dykes

The Unabomber - Boo Weekley

The Honest Abe - Beef

2017 The 146th Open Golf Championship Royal Birkdale Round 1 Jul 20th
David Blunsden

The Bohemian Rhapsody - Corey Pavin

LA OPEN PAVIN
J.D. Cuban

The Lance Bass - Ian Poulter

A portrait of Ian Poulter of England
Stephen Munday

The All-Terrain Vehicle - Jay Don Blake

HOPE BLAKE
Jamie Squire

The Paddy Wagon - Padraig Harrington

DP World Tour Championship - Day One
Ross Kinnaird

The Mixologist - Gary McCord

Tavistock Cup
Sam Greenwood

The Salt n' Peppa - David Feherty

Presidents Cup - Round Three
Scott Halleran

The I've Got Soul But I'm Not a Soldier - Dustin Johnson

141st Open Championship - Round Two
Harry How

The Bigfoot - Graham DeLaet

Safeway Open - Final Round
Robert Laberge

The Dingo - Stuart Appleby

2011 Australian Open - Previews
Ryan Pierse

The Discount Double Check - Geoff Ogilvy

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three
Streeter Lecka

The Guy Fieri - Victor Dubuisson

HNA Open de France - Day Two
Andrew Redington

The Walrus - Craig Stadler

Champion Craig Stadler And Chairman Hord Hardin In The Butler Cabin At The Presentation Ceremony Of The 1982 Masters Tournament
Augusta National

The GOATee - Tiger Woods

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard - Final Round
Sam Greenwood
