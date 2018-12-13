The most iconic facial hair moments in golf history

Maybe it began with the OG Tom Morris. Perhaps it's just something in the water coolers. Whatever the case may be, there's no denying that when it comes to big chops, waxed 'staches, and every conceivable combination in between, golf is the leader in sports' facial hair clubhouse. We can already hear the hockey die-hards picking up their sticks and slapping the Rogaine on like aftershave, but as the greatest follicle follies in golf prove, their claim to the crown is as pointless as old pomade and dull tweezers.
The Train Robber - Johnson Wagner
The Handlebar - Rickie Fowler
The Bikerbar - Andres Gonzalez
The Unabomber - Boo Weekley
The Honest Abe - Beef
The Bohemian Rhapsody - Corey Pavin
The Lance Bass - Ian Poulter
The All-Terrain Vehicle - Jay Don Blake
The Paddy Wagon - Padraig Harrington
The Mixologist - Gary McCord
The Salt n' Peppa - David Feherty
The I've Got Soul But I'm Not a Soldier - Dustin Johnson
The Bigfoot - Graham DeLaet
The Dingo - Stuart Appleby
The Discount Double Check - Geoff Ogilvy
The Guy Fieri - Victor Dubuisson
The Walrus - Craig Stadler
The GOATee - Tiger Woods