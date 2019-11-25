There was disappointment in the voice of Webb Simpson when speaking to the media on Sunday at the RSM Classic. That would be understandable considering he’d just lost in a playoff to Tyler Duncan, meaning Simpson had now had four runner-up finishes since his last victory on the PGA Tour at the 2018 Players Championship.

There was, however, a silver lining in Simpson’s performance, even if he might not have known it. The 34-year-old earned $719,410 for his near victory in Georgia. When added to the $1.168 million he had earned in his previous seven appearances in the 10-year-old tour stop, it allowed him to jump from No. 5 on the tournament’s all-time earnings list, to No. 1, supplanting Kevin Kisner.

This bit of monetary minutiae is extra interesting when you consider that this isn’t the only PGA Tour stop where Simpson is the all-time money leader. He also holds that distinction at the Wyndham Championship, where he has earned $3.2 million in 11 starts.

As it turns out, Simpson is one of eight tour pros who can boast of being the all-time money earner at more than one PGA Tour event on the current tour calendar. There is an obviousness to who at least one of those other players is: Tiger Woods is the money leader at 11 of the current 49 tour stops (we’re including the Zozo Championship even if it has only been played once).

The other six are as follows:

Sergio Garcia : Players Championship, AT&T Byron Nelson

Dustin Johnson : Sentry Tournament of Champions, Northern Trust

Jim Furyk : RBC Hertigate, RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy : WGC-HSBC Champions, Wells Fargo Championship

Phil Mickelson : Waste Management Phoenix Open, AT&T Pebble Beach

Bubba Watson : Genesis Open, Travelers Championship

A deeper dive into the list of golfers who are the all-time money leaders at current PGA Tour stops reveals a fair number of names that might surprise you. For instance, would you have guessed that Jason Dufner is No. 1 in earnings at a tour stop? (The folks at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans would.) Or that Ernie Els tops the all-time earnings in a major championship?

Below is the complete list for the curious. Again, we’ve included the tournaments that made their debuts in 2019 (Zozo, Bermuda, Rocket Mortgage and 3M Open). We’re guessing you’ll get the same kick that we did out of the members of this unusual club.

