The best stocking stuffers for golfers

The holidays are rapidly approaching and you've hopefully crossed a few people off your list. With the presents wrapped and waiting to be opened, don't forget to fill the stockings! These small gifts for golfers work great as stocking stuffers or for that gift exchange party you always forget to pick something up for.

Hydro Flask 32 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle , $40

A gift a golfer always needs and uses. The wide-opening mouth makes adding ice easy—not that you'll need to cool down your drinks, this bottle keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can pick a different one up for everyone on your list.

Uther Supply Tour Towel , $35

If you're going to get them a new towel for their golf bag, get one that's ultra durable yet non-abrasive, like this Uther Supply towel. It's made of moisture-wicking microfiber, is antimicrobial, and the cool pattern doesn't hurt, either.

PUMA Men's Dawn Patrol Golf Beanie , $22

Great for your favorite golfer who will be grinding all winter long, this rib-knit beanie is extra warm with a touch of style. The leather patch and cool knit design is appropriate both on and off the course.

Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie , $10

This reversible headband will enhance her style and performance with moisture wicking properties and cooling Dri-FIT technology.

RELATED: 9 great gift ideas for the tech-obsessed golfer on your holiday list

YETI Rambler Colster , $25

Say farewell to traditional koozies: this Yeti product has changed the game. It's a koozie and coaster in one, constructed with stainless steel and double-wall insulation to keeps drinks at the perfect temperature—whether you're keeping coffee hot or beers chilled. So it's really like getting two stocking stuffers in one.

Play Nine Card Game , $10

This fun game will keep them busy through the off-season and the kids can play, too. The object is to shoot the lowest score, like a round of golf, but from the comfort of your couch.

adidas Men's 3-Stripes Reversible Golf Belt , $50

This stylish belt is reversible for added versatility, and the buckle is removable for perfect customization. Just remind them once more to match the belt with the pants—not the shoes.

Under Armour Men's Scheme Polarized Sunglasses , $135 (currently on sale for $101)

This frame will flatter virtually any face shape. They're also incredible lightweight for a comfortable all-day wear and have a three point grip system to ensure they stay in place during the golf swing.