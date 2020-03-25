The best golf sales and online deals we're talking about this week

If you're looking for the best golf sales and online deals we've spotted recently, we've got you covered. From flash sales to price cuts, we're collecting the best online promotions happening now. This list will be updated as new deals drop, so check back for additional offers.

Adidas: Get 30-percent-off full price and sale items with promo code MARCH30 at checkout. Excludes Yeezy, Pharrell Williams, and gift cards.

Above, clockwise from bottom left:

Adicross Bold Stripe Hat | BUY NOW: $18 (was $25)

Adicross Retro Golf Shoes | BUY NOW: $63 (was $90)

Ultimate365 Heathered Blocked Polo Shirt | BUY NOW: $23 (was $65)

UV Sun Hat | BUY NOW: $28 (was $40)

Ultimate365 Shorts | BUY NOW: $46 (was $65)

Adidas CODECHAOS Golf Shoe | BUY NOW: $91-$126 (Originally $130-$180

Shop all Adidas deals, here.

Golf Galaxy: Flash sale, up to 50-percent off on Wednesday, March 25 only.

Select Balls or Gloves Starting at $6.98 | SHOP NOW

Up to 50-percent off select golf hats | SHOP NOW

Up to 75-percent off select golf apparel | SHOP NOW

Up to 40-percent off select golf shoes and socks | SHOP NOW

Up to 50-percent off select accessories | SHOP NOW

Above, from left to right:

TourTrek TC PRO Travel Cover | BUY NOW: $108 (was $120)

Garmin Approach X10 Golf GPS Band | BUY NOW: $130 (was $200)

Maxfli Men's Elite Golf Glove | BUY NOW: $10 (was $18)

Nike Men's AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat | BUY NOW: $20 (was $35)

Shop all Golf Galaxy deals,here.

Dicks Sporting Goods: Flash sale, up to 50-percent off on Wednesday, March 25 only.

Up to 50-percent off golf equipment, apparel & shoes | SHOP NOW

$50 off select cardio equipment | SHOP NOW

PUMA Men's Links Golf Polo | BUY NOW: $40 (was $65)

Nike Essential Chaser Sunglasses | BUY NOW: $74 (was $99)

Black Clover Men's Lucky Heather Golf Hat | BUY NOW: $22 (was $30)

ECCO BIOM Hybrid 2 Spikeless Golf Shoes | BUY NOW: $110-$160 (was $160-$200)

Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket | BUY NOW: $139 (was $199)

Shop all Dicks Sporting Goods deals, here.

Zappos: The “Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter Sale” is running now through Monday, March 30. Markdowns include slippers, loungewear and sneakers—and of course some golf shoes, too.

Above, clockwise from bottom left:

Skechers GO GOLF Max | BUY NOW: $68 (was $85)

FootJoy Flex XP | BUY NOW: $110 (was $125)

New Balance Golf Minimus SL | BUY NOW: $50 (was $70

Nike Golf Roshe G | BUY NOW: $60 (was $80)

Shop all Zappos sale items, here.

Theragun: Up to $150 off products. The company will also donate 100 meals to hunger relief organization Feeding America for every device sold—with a goal of donating 100,000 meals.

Above, from left to right:

G3 | BUY NOW: $349 (was $399)

G3PRO | BUY NOW: $449 (was $599)

Liv | BUY NOW: $199 (was $249)

Shop all Theragun products, here.

