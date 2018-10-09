Trending
Swiss Ninja Warrior

Swiss freeskier Andri Ragettli has the craziest (and funnest) workout ever

By
a minute ago
The Audi Nines presented by Falken
Alexander Hassenstein

The Swiss freeskiing team don't do anything conventionally. Not skiing, not escalators, and certainly not workouts. Just ask former Olympian and Winter X Games bronze medalist Andri Ragettli who followed up last year's viral, Rube Goldberg-inspired gym routine with an even crazier sequel on Monday night. Buckle up, this makes American Ninja Warrior look like mall walking:

Loading

View on Instagram

If you're wondering what goes into becoming the first human being to land a quad cork 1800 (that's FOUR vertical inversion and FIVE horizontal rotations), the answer as it turns out is repetition, repetition, repetition. It took Ragettli a whopping 53 tries to put this whole routine together, and that's mostly for fun. Now imagine what his focus levels must be like when he actually drops in...and then pop three Advil and ask yourself why you can't even be bothered to take the air conditioner out of the window in October.

Insecure self-loathing aside, if you're up for more of Ragettli's ridiculous parkour edits, you can check out part one and part two below. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what this lovable maniac comes up with next:

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Swiss Ninja Warrior

Swiss freeskier Andri Ragettli has the craziest (and funnest) workout ever

a minute ago
The Grind

Patrick Reed’s story crumbles, Greg Norman's absurd Tiger take, and the Year of the Celebrity...

an hour ago
Hot Hot Heat

Boston College to wear 'retro Flutie' jerseys Saturday, so you should bet the house on them

3 hours ago
Tears In Heaven

Saints fan crying at Drew Brees's passing record really needs to put things in perspective

3 hours ago
NBA

Steve Kerr hates the NBA preseason just as much as you do

4 hours ago
Egomaniacs

This backflip penalty kick is the biggest boss move in sports maybe ever

a day ago
Daggers

The 5 worst bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

October 8, 2018
Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Washington Capitals fan attends banner-raising ceremony...in his own living room

October 8, 2018
Viral Videos

Stephen Curry hits absurd over-the-head half-court shot, reminds us there's no point to the...

October 8, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Red Sox Fans are the High Anxiety, Joyless Fan Base of the Week

October 8, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Giants lose on a last-second, 60-plus yard field goal

October 8, 2018
First-World Problems

Tim Tebow is more upset than Nick Saban that Alabama students aren't showing up to home games

October 5, 2018
Gambling

Sportsbooks are "getting crushed" on NFL over bets thanks to offensive explosion

October 5, 2018
Falcon Punch

Rams run safe QB sacking drill, Ndamukong Suh responds by punching tackling dummy into next...

October 5, 2018
Well Played

PGA Tour pro has fun with his name by adding punctuation marks on his golf bag

October 5, 2018
Friendly Wagers

Brewers fans get one step closer to free beer following Game 1 win over the Rockies

October 5, 2018
Highlights

Amateur scampers out of way of Louis Oosthuizen shot, makes for bizarre up-and-down

October 4, 2018
The Match

Tiger says he and Phil will 'beat each other's brains in' in first ad for 'THE MATCH'

October 4, 2018
Related
Golf News & ToursBrooks Koepka continues to deny spat with Dustin Jo…
The LoopPatrick Reed’s story crumbles, Greg Norman's absurd…
The LoopBoston College to wear 'retro Flutie' jerseys Satur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection