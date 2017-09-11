Trending
Chutes and Ladders

Swiss freeskier's Olympic training routine is like a human Rube Goldberg machine

By
21 minutes ago

Meet Andri Ragettli. Andri is an Olympic freeskier from Switzerland, which means his 9-5 mostly consists of doing stuff like this:

That's a quad cork 1800 (four inverted rotations seamlessly combined with five horizontal rotations) and it was the first one ever pulled by a human being wearing skis. Needless to say, Andri is good at his job. So what does it take to get this damn good at something so damn dangerous? Contrary to popular belief, it's not bong hits and Aspen ski bunny orgies (though it looks almost as fun). Check it out:

This is Andri's daily Olympic training regimen and if we we're dumb enough to even try the first leap in this crazy real-life game of Chutes and Ladders, we would nuke both our ACLs and spend remainder of the afternoon ugly crying in the emergency room. For an Olympic-level skier—and a legitimate medal contender—however, it's about as dangerous (and difficult) as putting on a pot of coffee.

And while this consequence-free viral video is certainly a hell of a lot of fun, it also demonstrates the sort of multi-discipline approach—balance, focus, creativity, and risk-taking—that make action sports athletes some of the most underrated (and cerebral) on earth. In fact, Andri's Real Madrid jersey only underlines the point: These guys are full-bore, badass athletes that could have played any organized sport on earth and excelled. They just chose something where they can use "stoked" like commas and get away with it, and that's totally cool with us.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Chutes and Ladders

Swiss freeskier's Olympic training routine is like a human Rube Goldberg machine

21 minutes ago
Viral Video

A sideline reporter stole the show during *Monday Night Football*

3 hours ago
Apocalypse Casual

Rihanna’s motocross-themed NYFW collection is the most ridiculous “clothing” of the week

16 hours ago
Finally, Decent News

MLB lines up to help 7-year-old girl with 3-D hand break first pitch record

19 hours ago
Viral Videos

TV reporter's live Hurricane Irma update includes people playing golf and skim boarding

20 hours ago
Handymen

Greg Norman still hasn't learned his lesson when it comes to wielding chainsaws

21 hours ago
Remembering 9/11

The post-9/11 sports moments that helped heal America

a day ago
The Natural

Tony Romo is really, *really* good at predicting what plays NFL teams are going to run

a day ago
21st Century Problems

Bad news! Your sex robot may one day rise up and murder you

September 11, 2017
Viral Videos

Marshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press conference to make sure he won't get fined

September 11, 2017
Headscratcher

Miss America contestant's yodeling ventriloquism act will haunt your dreams

September 11, 2017
Must-See TV

HBO's first real trailer for Season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" looks fantastic (Obviously)

September 11, 2017
Upsets

The new Miss America is from North Dakota(?!) -- and she went to high school with an NFL...

September 11, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys had the best sports moment of the year

September 11, 2017
NFL Twitter

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cincinnati Bengals get shut out at home on NFL's Opening...

September 11, 2017
When Golf Clubs Disobey

Former NFL kicker Josh Scobee captures this hilarious video of a golfer throwing his clubs in...

September 10, 2017
Boom, Roasted

Tim Tebow gets roasted by Missouri fan's sign on SEC Network preview show

September 9, 2017
Touch 'Em All

Washington Nationals center fielder hits inside-the-park grand slam

September 9, 2017
Related
The LoopTony Romo is really, *really* good at predicting wh…
The LoopGreg Norman still hasn't learned his lesson when it…
The LoopTV reporter's live Hurricane Irma update includes p…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection