Trending
Ayeee O

Suave Steve Kerr turns innocent sideline interview into steamy double entendre

By
4 hours ago

As coach of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, you'd think Steve Kerr would play the role of the villain, especially given that he got to add Kevin Durant to his already stacked super-team in 2016. Since then they've done nothing but dominate the entire NBA, becoming the league's most-hated team in the process.

RELATED: Steve Kerr hates the NBA preseason just as much as you do

Through it all, Kerr's popularity has only risen to Gregg Popovich levels with NBA fans. He's smart, has a great sense of humor and often answers questions literally, just like Pop, which people love (see: Leonard, Kawhi). What people really love, well, Twitter people, many of whom are sick in the head, is a little sexual innuendo, something Kerr is apparently quite good at as well.

Prior to the NBA Finals, Kerr caught up with Guillermo Rodriguez, also known as Jimmy Kimmel's security guard who has now become Kimmel's sidekick. Kimmel sent Rodriguez to NBA Media Day prior to the NBA Finals, and he did not disappoint (you can watch the full video here). The best moment came when Rodriguez asked Kerr if he was "excited for threesome?" What Rodriguez meant was three-peat, something the Warriors could accomplish by winning a third straight NBA Finals this year. Kerr corrected him ... sort of:

Ayeeee O! Steve you dog you! Credit to he and Guillermo for making this probably very-scripted joke look and sound real. Kerr can do it all, including taking a ton of heat from his wife since this has since gone viral and he has to face her. As for the actual three-peat, that is shockingly in doubt following Golden State's Game 3 blowout loss via the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday night. We'll see if the Warriors can get healthy, make this thing a series and get that threesome three-peat they so desire.

RELATED: The time Steve Kerr got a congratulatory text from Tiger Woods

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Boston Strong

Julian Edelman shows up to practice in Bruins jersey, sparks mass projectile vomit pandemic

a minute ago
Meet The Mess

Mets manager Mickey Callaway reaches new low, asks radio host if star player should in Home...

2 hours ago
2019 Canadian Open

To the surprise of no one, the Swedes dominate Canadian Open hockey net challenge

3 hours ago
Ayeee O

Suave Steve Kerr turns innocent sideline interview into steamy double entendre

4 hours ago
2019 Canadian Open

What PGA Tour pros would look like if they played in the NHL instead

a day ago
History, At Pebble Beach!

Phil Mickelson makes hole-in-one in Jim Nantz's backyard at Pebble Beach, drops the mic/club...

a day ago
Boo Hoo

Poor old Yankees get hosed by worst ball call in recent MLB history

June 5, 2019
GTFO

No one has ever wanted a free baseball less than this Chicago Cubs fan

June 5, 2019
Smell Ya Later

Microsoft's new XBOX body wash is the most powerful pheromone on earth

June 5, 2019
The Grind

Tour pros reenact Seinfeld, Tiger Woods twists the knife on his ex (coach), and the longest...

June 4, 2019
The Chirp Gawd

Sean Avery's NSFW Instagram stories have not disappointed during the Stanley Cup Finals

June 4, 2019
F-Bombs Away

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler tells batter to "sit the f—k down," is our new favorite athlete

June 4, 2019
Phenoms

Watch this kid somehow replicate Matthew Wolff's swing ... in front of Matthew Wolff

June 4, 2019
Money Talks

Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer made more on the show than these PGA Tour pros have all year

June 4, 2019
Team Bonding

Golden Tate praises Eli Manning, then daggers the QB about taking money off him on the golf...

June 4, 2019
The Drake Curse

Even Jeopardy! firebrand James Holzhauer is dragging Drake now

June 3, 2019
Spoilertown, USA

An apparently MASSIVE Jeopardy! spoiler has leaked, plunging America into darkness

June 3, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The book is out on Serena Williams: She's too slow

June 3, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Patrick Cantlay shows how penal Peb…
The LoopMets manager Mickey Callaway reaches new low, asks …
The LoopTo the surprise of no one, the Swedes dominate Cana…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection