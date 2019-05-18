Kawhi Leonard had the most Kawhi Leonard response ever to this reporter's question

Much like Brooks Koepka, Kawhi Leonard dominates his respective sport in the most robotic way possible. Also like Koepka, Leonard's personality could be described as unemotional. It's fair to call them both "flatliners," though Koepka has made serious strides to change that perception by opening up to the fans and media. Leonard, not so much.

That's not to say Leonard should change for anyone. This style suits him well, even if it makes the times he laughs look and sound like he's an alien that happens to be really, really good at basketball. This is also not to say he has a poor relationship with fans or media, it's just that he doesn't really give them much.

On Friday night, however, Kawhi showed a dry sense of humor rarely seen from him in responding to a question from a reporter about where he and the Raptors "go from here." What the reporter was getting at is that Toronto has quickly fallen in a 2-0 hole to the Milwuakee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals, losing 108-100 in Game 1 and 125-103 in Game 2. Leonard did his part in both games, scoring 31 in each, but not even that was enough to steal a game for the Raps. As expected, Kawhi wasnt interested in providing a thoughtful answer to "where do you go from here?", opting to go full Bill Belichick instead:

He's not wrong. Leonard is literally going to Toronto from Milwuakee to play in Game 3.

Facts only from Kawhi.