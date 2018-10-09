Trending
NBA

Steve Kerr hates the NBA preseason just as much as you do

By
an hour ago
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors
Noah Graham(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

In rank of vapidness and killing your will to live, the NBA's preseason is nowhere near the dark hole of NFL training camp or MLB spring training. Still, even for fanatics of the Association, it's hard to get to jazzed for October action, given ninth months of ball are ahead.

So props to Steve Kerr for feeling and articulating that pain during Monday night's exhibition with the Phoenix Suns by deciding, "The hell with this."

Kerr, a man who owns more rings than Key Jewelers, knows the season doesn't really start until spring. Which is perhaps why, instead of watching Phoenix's Josh Jackson continue to brick shot after shot, Kerr got himself kicked out of the game.

At least, we think that's the underlying message Kerr got across to the refs after this back-and-forth. And by "underlying message," we mean outright articulating, "I didn't want to be here anyways."

Doubt you'll see that in Golden State's ticket promos next year.

Kerr likely will face a fine for making a mockery of the proceedings. Conversely, considering Boogie Cousins is now under his watch, Kerr has bigger worries at the moment.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tears In Heaven

Saints fan crying at Drew Brees's passing record really needs to put things in perspective

an hour ago
NBA

Steve Kerr hates the NBA preseason just as much as you do

an hour ago
Egomaniacs

This backflip penalty kick is the biggest boss move in sports maybe ever

21 hours ago
Daggers

The 5 worst bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

October 8, 2018
Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Washington Capitals fan attends banner-raising ceremony...in his own living room

October 8, 2018
Viral Videos

Stephen Curry hits absurd over-the-head half-court shot, reminds us there's no point to the...

October 8, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Red Sox Fans are the High Anxiety, Joyless Fan Base of the Week

October 8, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Giants lose on a last-second, 60-plus yard field goal

October 8, 2018
First-World Problems

Tim Tebow is more upset than Nick Saban that Alabama students aren't showing up to home games

October 5, 2018
Gambling

Sportsbooks are "getting crushed" on NFL over bets thanks to offensive explosion

October 5, 2018
Falcon Punch

Rams run safe QB sacking drill, Ndamukong Suh responds by punching tackling dummy into next...

October 5, 2018
Well Played

PGA Tour pro has fun with his name by adding punctuation marks on his golf bag

October 5, 2018
Friendly Wagers

Brewers fans get one step closer to free beer following Game 1 win over the Rockies

October 5, 2018
Highlights

Amateur scampers out of way of Louis Oosthuizen shot, makes for bizarre up-and-down

October 4, 2018
The Match

Tiger says he and Phil will 'beat each other's brains in' in first ad for 'THE MATCH'

October 4, 2018
Good Times

Tyrrell Hatton says "messy" Ryder Cup celebration left him asleep "next to the toilet"

October 4, 2018
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson does not sound confident about Phil Mickelson's chances at the Safeway Open

October 4, 2018
Chip Off the Old Block

Conor McGregor Jr. already has his old man's walk down like a boss

October 4, 2018
Related
The LoopApparently Patrick Reed wasn't too happy with the P…
The LoopRic Flair got married for the 5th time by walking d…
The LoopAnthony Rizzo showed up to the Chicago Cubs' plane …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection