Stephen Curry signs deal with Callaway—here's what that means for the NBA star

Stephen Curry continues to build his brand within golf, strengthened by a deal announced on Monday with golf equipment manufacturer Callaway . The partnership is a multi-year agreement, Callaway announced, which will include the company providing golf equipment to Howard University's newly relaunched men's and women's golf teams, which were funded by Curry .

Curry has played in two Korn Ferry Tour events on sponsor's exemptions, holding his own in the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic , shooting an opening-round 71 before missing the cut . The three-time NBA champion is a scratch golfer and has grown his brand through golf in the past couple of the years. He launched a show on ABC revolved around mini golf called "Holey Moley" in 2019, and he also launched his own apparel brand with Under Armour earlier this year . It had also been announced that Curry was to host a Korn Ferry Tour event starting in 2019, but that was pushed back to a later date.

Callaway says that in attention to providing equipment to Howard University, Curry and the company are both excited about some other philanthropic efforts that will come out of this deal.

Here's a rundown of the Callaway equipment inside Steph's bag, of which he used when playing alongside Phil Mickelson in a pro-am a couple weeks ago at the Safeway Open:

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero 3-wood Callaway Apex 2-hybrid Callaway X Forged UT 21-degree iron Callaway Apex Pro irons, 5-PW Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges, 52, 56, 60 (above) Odyssey Toulon Atlanta putter Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track golf ball

Steph also shared this cool little sketch announcing his partnership with Callaway:

Loading View on Instagram

RELATED: The details surrounding Stephen Curry's seven-figure donation to Howard University

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS