Here's your first look at Steph Curry's new Under Armour golf collection

The 2018/19 NBA season is officially a wrap, and while there's plenty of uncertainty regarding the future of many NBA stars, with nearly 40% of the league set to hit free agency come June 30th, we know exactly what Steph Curry will up to this summer: Playing lots and lots of golf. When it comes time to drop darts not dimes, however, the Warriors point guard will no longer be wearing Jordan Spieth's hand-me-downs thanks to his brand new Under Armour Range Unlimited Collection, unveiled on Monday at Mission Hills Golf Club in Shenzen, China.

The collection features 14 essential pieces that capture Curry's approach to, well, just about everything through floral prints, modern silhouettes, and performance tech like ISO-Chill, which actively cools and drys the wearer's body despite heat and humidity. From the expected—including shirts, pants, and hats—to the adventurous—a rain jacket you can wear to the bar and a golf-ready update on the Curry 6 shoe outfitted with a spikeless outsole—no style stone goes unturned.

When it comes to the inspiration for his new collection, Curry expresses his mission with trademark focus:

I wanted to try to blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule – when you look good, you feel good and you play good golf.

Amen to that. The Range Unlimited Collection won't be available until fall, but in the meantime keep your eyes peeled for the Chuck Capsule Collection , coming soon to a Spencer's Gifts near you.