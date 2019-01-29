Trending
Triple NBA Range

Steph Curry is now pulling up from just inside half court and burying threes because he can

By
3 hours ago
Steph Curry
Andy Lyons

We told you two weeks ago it was over. The Golden State Warriors snapped out of their funk, they've caught fire. It's time to give up any hopes that another team could make the NBA Finals, or even give Golden State a scare in said Finals. We tried to kill them. Twice, actually. Wait, no, three times. All futile attempts.

This point was hammered home on Monday night, when the Warriors rolled into Indiana as only seven-point favorites despite being on a 10-game winning streak in which they've won by an average margin of 16 points. Not to mention the fact the Pacers are without star guard Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the season. Letdown spot? Hardly. The Warriors won by 32, and they did it with only one of their starters playing more than 30 minutes. Steph Curry played just 27 minutes, and he made the most of it, scoring 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting, and he went 6-for-8 from three. The most impressive of those six treys came just before halftime, when Curry literally crossed half court, pulled up and buried one. This is frightening for the rest of the NBA:

That's double ... nay ... TRIPLE NBA range. When Steph starts pulling up like this without a care in the world, it's pretty much a wrap. We're two weeks out from All-Star weekend and yet the season is already over. Fun while it lasted I guess.

Speaking of the All-Star break, this question has been making the rounds on Twitter:

I'd legitimately consider betting on the Warriors -4.5.

RELATED: Steph Curry's PGA Tour event scrapped for 2019

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Better Than Most

Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round...

an hour ago
Triple NBA Range

Steph Curry is now pulling up from just inside half court and burying threes because he can

3 hours ago
Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

20 hours ago
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

a day ago
Oh Canada!

Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

January 28, 2019
Monday Superlatives

OK, fine, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

January 28, 2019
Investigative Journalism

Is Tiger Woods not wearing his signature red on Sunday at Torrey Pines? (UPDATE: Mystery...

January 27, 2019
Meltdowns

Old Dominion had a 99-percent chance to win with two minutes remaining. SPOILER ALERT: They...

January 27, 2019
Too Late

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks Instagram lives with fan, fan craps on Cody Parkey before...

January 26, 2019
Instagram Official

Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

January 25, 2019
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

January 25, 2019
Celebrity Deathmatch

A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

January 25, 2019
Nice Try

Fan tries to narc on Ian Poulter putting with flagstick in, predictably gets mocked by Poulter...

January 25, 2019
T him Up

Rajon Rondo remains the greatest free-throw troller on the planet

January 25, 2019
The Dude Abides Again

Wait, is Jeff Bridges announcing a 'Big Lebowski' sequel on Super Bowl Sunday?

January 24, 2019
Wrong PowerPoint, Jeff

This story about the Browns accidentally projecting porn in the team facility is peak Browns

January 24, 2019
Air Raid Offense

Patrick Mahomes takes out AFC Championship angst on innocent range balls

January 24, 2019
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods get denied a slice of pizza—and handle it remarkably well

January 24, 2019
Related
The LoopDraymond Green is now (accidentally?) pegging teamm…
The LoopThis 8th grader should leave this gym and head stra…
The LoopWatch Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle tell his…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection