Draymond Green is now (accidentally?) pegging teammates in the face with the basketball

Back in November, in just their 14th game of the season, the Golden State Warriors looked a bit out of sync. At the end of a close game with the L.A. Clippers, Draymond Green seemed to purposely not pass the ball to Kevin Durant with the game on the line, leading to a heated exchange between the two teammates on the bench. It was a strange sight to see for what appeared to be a very tight knit group, but, still at 11-3 on the year, it was hardly time to panic.

Since then the Warriors have gone 12-10, which is almost unfathomable considering this is a team that has lost more than 15 games in a season just once in the last four years. Throughout this down period, and the entire season, Draymond Green has looked awful, which is clearly playing a part in their struggles. You could argue that Green is the guy that makes everyone gel, the leader, if you will. On Thursday night, fresh off a beat down on Christmas on their own court at the hands of the Lakers, Green & co. looked out of rhythm once again. It was so bad that Green straight up pegged Thompson in the face with the basketball on ... accident? You be the judge:

Dynasty over?! Rejoice!

Kidding. Obviously this was on accident (we think), as Steph Curry was waiting in the corner for Green's pass, but this play only further highlights Golden State's struggles. They went on to lose this game, at home again, for their second loss in a row. The last time they lost two consecutive home games was last March when they lost three straight against Utah, Indiana and Milwaukee. Of course, they went on to win their third NBA title in four years. According to the latest odds from Oddshark , they are still a heavy favorite to make it a fourth in five years, so we should pump the brakes on any "dynasty is over" talk.

