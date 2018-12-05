Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

There will be just a few less people watching the Warriors play the Cavaliers on Wednesday night than when they last met in the NBA Finals earlier this year. But Golden State star/instigator Draymond Green noticed something else different in his first return to the Quicken Loans Arena since the Warriors wrapped up their third NBA title in four years there: a smell. Or rather, the lack of a certain scent with which his team has gotten familiar.

RELATED: Charles Barkley says he wants to punch Draymond Green in the face

Green made the comments in an Instagram video of him entering the renovated visitors locker room. The three-time NBA All-Star's theory for the changes? Golden State's champagne celebration in June. Have a watch and listen:

We're guessing that's not the real reason for the redecorating, but regardless, it's a good burn. It's also a good sign for the defending champs that Green has moved on from bickering with teammate Kevin Durant and returned to his role as league-wide rabble-rouser.

RELATED: Incredible photo sums up Anthony Davis' freakish wingspan

The Warriors and the Cavs have met in the past four NBA Finals, but with LeBron James signing with the Lakers in the off-season and Cleveland now at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, those series seem like years ago. On the bright side, the Cavs don't have to worry about dealing with another celebratory mess anytime soon.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP