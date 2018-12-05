Trending
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

By
38 minutes ago

There will be just a few less people watching the Warriors play the Cavaliers on Wednesday night than when they last met in the NBA Finals earlier this year. But Golden State star/instigator Draymond Green noticed something else different in his first return to the Quicken Loans Arena since the Warriors wrapped up their third NBA title in four years there: a smell. Or rather, the lack of a certain scent with which his team has gotten familiar.

RELATED: Charles Barkley says he wants to punch Draymond Green in the face

Green made the comments in an Instagram video of him entering the renovated visitors locker room. The three-time NBA All-Star's theory for the changes? Golden State's champagne celebration in June. Have a watch and listen:

We're guessing that's not the real reason for the redecorating, but regardless, it's a good burn. It's also a good sign for the defending champs that Green has moved on from bickering with teammate Kevin Durant and returned to his role as league-wide rabble-rouser.

RELATED: Incredible photo sums up Anthony Davis' freakish wingspan

The Warriors and the Cavs have met in the past four NBA Finals, but with LeBron James signing with the Lakers in the off-season and Cleveland now at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, those series seem like years ago. On the bright side, the Cavs don't have to worry about dealing with another celebratory mess anytime soon.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

38 minutes ago
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

2 hours ago
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

2 hours ago
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

2 hours ago
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

4 hours ago
Holidays

We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

4 hours ago
Long Live the King

Burger King is selling Whoppers for a penny...but there's a catch (obviously)

5 hours ago
Toronto Takeover

Auston Matthews scores filthy OT winner, Leafs fans go NUTS ... in Buffalo

5 hours ago
The Grind

The final key to Tiger Woods' comeback, Brandel blasts The Match, and the best Bubba Watson

December 4, 2018
"Gotta Get Pucks Deep"

This compilation of NHL players using the same cliches is the funniest video you'll see today

December 4, 2018
Viral Videos

Bubba Watson is the latest victim of golf's best swing impressionist

December 3, 2018
Daggers

Georgia chokes away more than just the game and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

December 3, 2018
College Football

Ohio State coach makes an inspired, and spectacularly bananas, pitch for Buckeyes to be in the...

December 3, 2018
Endorsements

A Tiger Woods energy drink could be coming to a store near you

December 3, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Giants hand game to Bears, Chase Daniel says no thank you

December 2, 2018
Highlights

This incredible one-handed game-winning OT goal is the effort play of the year in the NHL

December 1, 2018
The Year of Gritty

Gritty hits half-court shot at college basketball game, continues winning over hearts and over...

November 30, 2018
Let It Ride

Two professional poker players are currently staging one of the craziest prop bets of all time

November 30, 2018
Related
The LoopCharles Oakley is still beefing with Charles Barkle…
The LoopLeBron James absolutely owns Michael Jordan (just n…
The LoopRichard Jefferson "ends friendship" with LeBron Jam…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection