Steph Curry has played his entire career with blurred vision, is the NBA's pinball wizard

Ray Allen: 2,973. Reggie Miller: 2,560. Steph Curry: 2,285. Those are the NBA's all-time three-point leaders. Allen played 18 seasons. Miller played 18 seasons. Curry has played 10 (and counting). There's little question that when all is said and done, Curry will sit atop that lofty peak, which is impressive enough in its own right, but according to a new interview with The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II , his cold-blooded accuracy may be even crazier than originally thought. You see, Steph Curry wears contacts...or rather, just started wearing contacts.

Apparently, Curry has played his entire NBA career with a vision condition called Keratoconus, which occurs when one's normally round cornea thins and begins to bulge out like a cone. Unable to focus on light rays, vision then becomes blurry and distorted, making every day tasks like reading, driving, and draining 30-foot buzzer beaters increasingly difficult. In other words, Curry is the NBA's very own pinball wizard.

The illness worsens with time, so obviously Curry wasn't stumbling around like auntie in the Thanksgiving wine goggles while draining buckets at Davidson. According to Curry, however, the problem, which can actually be worsened by LASIK surgery, eventually became serious enough that he needed to start wearing contacts after the All-Star Break. Since the switch, Curry has gone nine-straight games with five or more makes from beyond the arc, telling Thompson,"It's like the whole world has opened up."

If that's true, just go ahead and cancel the playoffs now , because if a degenerative eye disease can't stop the Warriors, then James Harden doesn't stand a chance.

