From Downtown

Steph Curry has the perfect reaction after making putt in office competition with Augusta National Women's Amateur players

By
3 hours ago

We know Steph Curry is a huge golfer. In fact, he's one of the best golfer-athletes out there and has competed in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic two years in a row, missing the cut both times.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors star spent some time with a couple Augusta National Women's Amateur competitors, Lucy Li and Andrea Lee at the Warriors facility. Li and Lee, both California natives, got to check out a Warriors practice, and they took on Curry in a little putting challenge, ahead of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, which will take place the weekend before the Masters.

Being the first-ever tournament for women at golf's most famous venue, the event should garner quite a bit of attention in the lead-up to the Masters, before the Drive, Chip & Putt. But the event already has an early highlight in this putt-off with Li, Lee and Curry. Curry's reaction at the end is pretty awesome—here's the video:

The putter-drop from Curry was epic. As was the reaction "I'm going to Augusta!" Of course, Curry has played Augusta National a number of times, which makes his reaction even funnier.

We're sure Curry offered some course advice from his past rounds at the storied club to Li and Lee. And the high-profile competitors in the early April event figure to be two of the strongest competitors at the Women's Amateur.

Li, 16, who became the youngest to ever qualify for the U.S. Women's Open when she was 11, and Lee, a standout on Stanford University's women's team, are two of the highest ranked amateurs in the world. Getting to play Augusta National in competition is enough of a thrill—but we're sure that getting to spend time with Steph Curry, and then see his reaction after that putt, will be something these young golfers will always remember. And rightfully so.

