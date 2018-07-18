Trending
Gambling

Spurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title odds following Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade

By
2 hours ago
Denver Nuggets v San Antonio Spurs
Mark Sobhani

And just like that, the San Antonio Spurs dynasty is over. The funny thing is, it ended by trading for one of the NBA's highest scorers.

Shortly after the Spurs acquired All-Star DeMar DeRozan from the Toronto Raptors for much, much, much better All-Star Kawhi Leonard, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook slashed San Antonio's odds to win the 2019 NBA title from 25/1 to (look away, Spurs fans). . . 200/1! Greg Popovich's crew has been a perennial contender for two decades -- the Spurs sunk to the eighth seed in the West this past year with Leonard only playing nine games thanks to a right quad injury -- but no longer.

Leonard will be a free agent after next season while the Spurs will have the services of DeRozan, who has averaged more than 20 points per game the past five campaigns, for another three years. The Spurs also sent Danny Green to Toronto in the trade and lost longtime point guard Tony Parker as a free agent to the Charlotte Hornets in the off-season. Pop and Manu (we think) are still there, but yeah, the Spurs as we know them are done.

RELATED: NBA 1st-round pick had less than $4 in his bank accounts

On the flip side, Toronto, which was the Eastern Conference's top seed this past year before getting swept by the Cavaliers in the second round, has improved from 40/1 to 20/1 with the addition of Leonard. Of course, none of this really matters because the loaded Golden State Warriors are 4-to-7 favorites to win a fourth title in five years.

At 200/1, the Spurs are now lumped with teams like the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and (gulp), the Los Angeles Clippers. On the bright side, Vegas still thinks more highly of the Spurs next season than the New York Knicks. OK, so that probably won't feel Spurs fans feel any better.

RELATED: The 13 best bets to win the 2018 British Open

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Growing Pains

British Open 2018: Even Rory McIlroy makes fun of his hairstyle from the previous Open at...

13 minutes ago
Random Daggers

Walmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan in most random thing you'll see all day

37 minutes ago
Gambling

Spurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title odds following Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan...

2 hours ago
Goldblum

Europe continues to outclass America, as shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London

2 hours ago
Oscar Bait

The best moments in the trailer for ‘The Meg,’ although frankly all of them are amazing

a day ago
Public Service Announcements

British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie to avoid confusion

a day ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's biggest win, and a golf legend returns to...

July 17, 2018
Home Run Derby

Wow, people actually care that Bryce Harper "cheated" during the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Borderline Torture

ESPN unveils new college football anthem by Imagine Dragons so get ready to hear it 8 million...

July 17, 2018
Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Bryce Harper's dad and his massive biceps completely stole the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Pick On Someone Your Own Size

Premier League team crushes non-Premier League team 22-0 in preseason warm-up

July 16, 2018
Viral Videos

Comedian wins British Open before it starts with incredible impressions of PGA Tour stars

July 16, 2018
Common Sense Guidelines

Your family vacation survival guide

July 16, 2018
From Slopestyle to Slope Ratings

Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard On His Latest Obsession: Golf

July 16, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry loses golf bet to his dad, jumps into a freezing cold Lake Tahoe

July 16, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon is the embarrassing mess of the sports universe

July 16, 2018
Open inspiration

A Jordan Spieth-inspired "Go Get That" ball-marker is now being sold—so we can all mimic his...

July 16, 2018
Putting Aids

Watch T.J. Oshie sink a long putt while drinking from a beer helmet at celebrity golf...

July 15, 2018
Related
The Loop5 things to talk about with your buddies on the cou…
The LoopA visual history of Zaza Pachulia cheap shots - Gol…
The LoopThese Dallas Mavericks fans sitting courtside proba…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection