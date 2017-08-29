Trending
Golf Crime

South Carolina couple arrested on a golf course and let's just say they weren't playing golf

By
an hour ago

If you play enough golf, at some point you'll either hear or utter the phrase "I just couldn't score on that golf course." One couple in South Carolina brought new meaning to that phrase over the weekend, and folks, I'm not talking about birdies and bogeys.

According to a report from The Herald of Rock Hill, S.C., a Tega Cay resident called the police at around 7:30 PM on Sunday night when they saw something strange happening in the eighth fairway of Tega Cay Golf Club. Someone throwing a tantrum after a shank? Nope. A deer in the fairway? Nope.

After realizing his initial thought, that it was a medical situation, was wrong, the resident pulled out his binoculars and looked closer, only to find out it was two people having sex. How romantic.

The 19-year-old girl and 24-year-old boy were each arrested and charged with indecent exposure, and 'were instructed multiple times' to stop what they were doing and clothe themselves. Clearly, they were just trying to get the round in before dark.

Between this, the Minnesota golf club embezzlement scheme, and the brawl in South Africa, August has been quite the month for golf course crime.

RELATED: Happy Endings - Hooking up on the golf course

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Netflix and Chill

Netflix is selling weed strains based on their shows now

33 minutes ago
Golfers We Like

Genie Bouchard on her guilty pleasures, posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue, and learning how to...

an hour ago
Golf Crime

South Carolina couple arrested on a golf course and let's just say they weren't golf

an hour ago
Lists

A golfer's 10 biggest nightmares

5 hours ago
Fall Fashion

Michigan Wolverines to go full-maize for season opener vs. Florida

20 hours ago
Shut The Front Door!

Study revealing link between intelligence and profanity is the best f#%king news you'll...

20 hours ago
Viral Videos

NFL punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move (At least, momentarily)

August 28, 2017
Golfers We Like

Jena Sims on celebrating Brooks Koepka's U.S. Open win in Vegas, Joe Buck's mistake on...

August 28, 2017
Fails

Newspaper makes embarrassing -- but hilarious -- gaffe in article about a Green Bay Packers...

August 28, 2017
Monday Superlatives

The "fight was rigged" crowd are the idiot fans of the week

August 28, 2017
Eerie Predictions

Earl Woods made an eerie prediction about Tiger on this day in 1995

August 27, 2017
Predictable

Oregon State holds up 'Crying Jordan' play card, then fumble on the very next play

August 26, 2017
Not Safe (To Do) For Work

Controller at Minnesota golf club made a lot more money from her job than she was supposed to

August 25, 2017
Fun With Fantasy Football

Our 13 favorite golf-related fantasy football team names for 2017

August 25, 2017
Comebacks

Graham DeLaet rips into silly fan complaining he let his fantasy golf team down

August 25, 2017
Snake Eyes

Kenta Maeda's season statline looks like something out of the 'Twilight Zone'

August 25, 2017
Tributes

Tony Finau loves Kobe Bryant so much that he wore these outrageous golf shoes on Mamba Day

August 25, 2017
Just Chill Out

The internet (and LeBron James) is losing its mind over ONE Celtics fan burning an Isaiah...

August 24, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Setting The Club
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection