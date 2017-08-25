Trending
Not Safe (To Do) For Work

Controller at Minnesota golf club made a lot more money from her job than she was supposed to

By
4 hours ago

These days when you see a tweet about the Secret Service and golf, you naturally assume there’s something going on with President Trump at one of his toney courses. So we were pleasantly surprised to see this post had nothing to do with the Commander in Chief, but just a good old-fashioned embezzlement accusation.

The link leads to a press release from Wednesday announcing the indictment of Julie Ann Lee. According to the release, the 53-year-old had been working as controller at Town & Country Club in St. Paul, Minn, from 2008 to 2016. Town & Country Club dates back to 1888 and is referred to by some as the first “country club” in Minnesota. The course hosted the 1951 U.S. Women’s Amateur and was the scheduled site of the 1940 Walker Cup before it was postponed due to World War II.

According to the indictment, Lee was responsible for managing TCC’s finances and used her position to embezzle more than $1 million from the club over eight years. She has been charged on four counts of wire fraud and six counts of filing false tax returns.

The release goes on to offer details of a rather elaborate “scheme” that Lee allegedly undertook. Lee is reported to have issued herself more than 50 checks totaling more than $150,000 directly from the club’s bank account (in her job she reportedly had the authority to sign and issue checks on behalf of TCC). Lee is also reported to have taken roughly $250,000 in cash from the club and money from the club’s bank accounts to pay approximately $600,000 in personal credit cards.

The indictment accuses Lee of trying to conceal the missing money by taking advances on the club’s line of credit at a local bank. Lee’s actions at one point left the club without enough money in its account to make a quarterly payroll tax payment to the IRS. Her actions also reportedly cost the club more than $300,000 in interest and penalties with the IRS.

Lee is alleged to have used the money, according to the release, “on things unrelated to TCC, including personal travel, home improvements and her mortgage, a 2013 Dodge Charger, a 2015 GMC Sierra K3500 pickup truck, a motorcycle, a recreational vehicle, and 81 acres of land in northern Minnesota.”

The Loop could not reach Lee for comment. Reached by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Lee said she had no comment.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Watch a 10-year-old girl humble Brooks Koepka in golf challenge

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Not Safe (To Do) For Work

Controller at Minnesota golf club made a lot more money from her job than she was supposed to

4 hours ago
Fun With Fantasy Football

Our 13 favorite golf-related fantasy football team names for 2017

4 hours ago
Comebacks

Graham DeLaet rips into silly fan complaining he let his fantasy golf team down

4 hours ago
Snake Eyes

Kenta Maeda's season statline looks like something out of the 'Twilight Zone'

5 hours ago
Tributes

Tony Finau loves Kobe Bryant so much that he wore these outrageous golf shoes on Mamba Day

6 hours ago
Just Chill Out

The internet (and LeBron James) is losing its mind over ONE Celtics fan burning an Isaiah...

a day ago
FIGHTS!

Watch Miguel Cabrera start a wild bench-clearing brawl in the Tigers-Yankees game

a day ago
Suited and Booted

OK fine, Conor McGregor dressing his son up like Mini-Me is adorable

a day ago
Nope

Sweet dreams, this Texas theater is hosting a clowns-only ‘IT’ screening

August 24, 2017
A Philly Pharewell

Philadelphia Eagles fan takes shot at his loser team from beyond the grave

August 24, 2017
Brock N' Roll

How many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler actually start over?

August 24, 2017
Viral Video

Brandt Snedeker can't unsee this god-forsaken golf swing

August 24, 2017
Thoughtful Tributes

Why Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn got serenaded by the crowd when it's not even his...

August 24, 2017
Tay Tay Tweets

9 things America has learned about Taylor Swift’s surprise (and typographically frightening)...

August 23, 2017
FedEx Cup

Hideki Matsuyama has a perfectly good reason for why his marriage was a secret

August 23, 2017
The Loop

Rory McIlroy shares some deep thoughts about the McGregor-Mayweather fight

August 23, 2017
Ew Gross

Starbucks’ new sushi burrito sounds like how zombie outbreaks start

August 23, 2017
Working a Double

This English soccer club used their social media guy as a sub...and still won

August 23, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection